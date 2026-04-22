The NBA playoffs continue Wednesday in Detroit, where the No. 1-seeded Pistons will try to even their series with the No. 8-seeded Orlando Magic. All of a sudden, Orlando looks like a totally different team than it was during the regular season.

After that, it's another 1 vs. 8 matchup. The Oklahoma City Thunder had no trouble with the shorthanded Phoenix Suns in the series opener, and they'll try to take a 2-0 lead at Paycom Center.

Here's the schedule and a prediction for each matchup:

NBA playoff schedule: Wednesday, April 22

Odds via FanDuel, all times ET

Game 2: Orlando Magic at Detroit Pistons (-8.5), 7 p.m. -- ESPN

Game 2: Phoenix Suns at Oklahoma City Thunder (-17.5), 9:30 p.m. -- ESPN

Magic at Pistons Game 2 prediction

Sunday's 112-101 loss was a nightmare for Detroit. If it's going to even up the series, it needs to find other sources of offense beyond Cade Cunningham (who scored 39 in the opener).

Typically, when an underdog steals Game 1 on the road, the next game looks totally different. I'm not saying I expect a Pistons blowout, but the 8.5-point spread seems reasonable. I expect a much better performance from All-NBA candidate Jalen Duren this time around after he's had to hear about Wendell Carter Jr. outplaying him for a couple of days. Pick: Pistons (-8.5)

Suns at Thunder Game 2 prediction

Nothing about the Thunder's 119-84 win on Sunday indicated that Phoenix will give them problems. Their defense absolutely overwhelmed the Suns, who turned the ball over 17 times and scored a measly 90.3 points per 100 possessions.

I expect OKC to take a 2-0 lead in the series. But will it be another blowout? I say yes, if only because Phoenix's Mark Williams, Jordan Goodwin and Grayson Allen are all listed as questionable as of Wednesday morning. The Suns need to get those guys back. Pick: Thunder (-17.5)