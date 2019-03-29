Smith, Irv Jr., TE, Alabama

NFL Draft analysis for Smith, Irv Jr., TE, Alabama

Draft Scouting Report:

Impressive yards-after-the-catch tight end with H-back size. Flashes of strength as a blocker but best split out in the slot for a mismatch advantage against nickel corners or linebackers. Decent athlete for the position with reliable hands. -- CT

