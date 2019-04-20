Tennessee Titans mock draft 2019: Seven rounds, picks, big board, team needs, multiple options for every selection

The Titans have made some nice upgrades already this offseason, bringing in Adam Humphries to improve the passing game, Rodger Saffold to beef up their blocking, Cameron Wake to boost their pass rush and Ryan Tannehill to provide better depth at quarterback. Consider them a true wild card at No. 19.

Below, you can check out which picks the Titans currently have, along with our projection of their top positional needs. I'll then build a war-room big board based upon players I think have some kind of chance of making it to their first pick before sharing multiple draft classes that make sense for the team from myself, Ryan Wilson and Chris Trapasso.

As for the actual draft, you'll be able to stream our live coverage right here on CBS Sports HQ (or download the CBS Sports app for free on any mobile or connected TV device) breaking down all the picks and everything you need to know during draft weekend.

Current draft picks

Round Overall Status 1 19

2 51

3 82

4 121

5 157

6 188 from Miami

Team needs

The CBS Sports NFL writing staff recently compiled positional rankings to identify needs for each team heading into the draft. A helpful guide: any position group that had an average ranking worse than 16.0 (on a scale of 1 to 32) was considered a "need," while any that ranked worse than 23.0 (bottom-third of the league) was considered a "pressing need."

QB RB WR/TE OL EDGE INT DL LB DB 20.0 16.8 23.0 9.4 20.0 18.2 18.3 14.3





Needs: QB, RB, WR/TE, EDGE, INT DL, LB

Pressing: WR/TE

The Titans are in a very similar spot as the Bucs, which makes sense because they took quarterbacks at No. 1 and 2 back-to-back in 2015 and neither has worked out as well as the respective teams have hoped. Tennessee has a better offensive infrastructure with their offensive line and running game, but the passing game options beyond Corey Davis, Adam Humphries, and a coming-back-from-injury Delanie Walker do not inspire fear in anyone. They signed Cameron Wake to beef up the edge rush unit for this season, but that's not a long-term solution, and they could still use help up the middle at every level of the defense as well. Their first-round pick could go in basically any direction, with Mike Vrabel and Jon Robinson's conception of the team's needs likely making the ultimate decision.

War room big board

The Titans don't have many glaring needs after splurging a bit in free agency, so they should feel free to go any number of ways with their first-round pick, including trading down if someone bowls them over with an offer. Here's how I'd project the Titans' draft board for their first pick, considering only players I feel have some chance of making it in range:

OLB Brian Burns, Florida State TE T.J. Hockenson, Iowa OLB Clelin Ferrell, Clemson G Cody Ford, Oklahoma DT Dexter Lawrence, Clemson TE Noah Fant, Iowa WR D.K. Metcalf, Ole Miss DL Jeffery Simmons, Mississippi State DL Christian Wilkins, Clemson CB Byron Murphy, Washington CB Greedy Williams, LSU G Chris Lindstrom, Boston College

Seven-round mock drafts

R.J. White:

Round Overall Player Notes 1 19 NT Dexter Lawrence, Clemson

2 51 CB Sean Bunting, Central Michigan

3 82 OLB Jachai Polite, Florida

4 121 G Dru Samia, Oklahoma

5 157 to Baltimore

5 160 DE Demarcus Christmas, Florida State from BAL* 5 171 RB Bryce Love, Stanford from BAL/NYG* 6 188 to Baltimore from MIA

Lawrence has the immense size to handle the nose for the Titans defense but is also a versatile option who can help in a number of ways. The Titans need to get Jurrell Casey some help up front after focusing on the linebacker positions last year, and Lawrence would be a great find in the first round.

The second round brings a talented defensive back on the rise in Bunting, a fast corner with good length who excels when the ball is in the air. In Round 3, the Titans take the plunge on Polite, who was once considered a top-15 prospect before an awful week in Indianapolis and poor pro day results tanked his stock. He's a good gamble at an area of need for the Titans.

Samia can provide much needed depth behind FA acquisition Rodger Saffold while competing to start at right guard. The Titans swap their final two picks for two Ravens picks, moving down slightly in the fifth before taking a 3-4 end in Christmas, then gambling on Love's health as a potential long-term complement to Derrick Henry.

More seven-round mocks:

(*) indicates pick acquired via trade



Ryan Wilson Chris Trapasso Round 1 WR Marquise Brown, Oklahoma

OLB Brian Burns, Florida State Round 2 OLB L.J. Collier, TCU

WR N'Keal Harry, Arizona State

Round 3 TE Dawson Knox, Ole Miss

DL Daniel Wise, Kansas Round 4 DL Gerald Willis, Miami

G Michael Deiter, Wisconsin Round 5 ILB Tyrel Dodson, Texas A&M

TE Trevon Wesco, West Virginia Round 6 CB Blace Brown, Troy

RB Mike Weber, Ohio State

Round 7





Check out more first-round mocks from CBS Sports.