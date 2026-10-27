With their 38-21 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, the Philadelphia Eagles have now fallen to 2-5. This is the Eagles' worst seven-game start to a season in five years, while Philly has now lost five straight games for the first time since 2016.

Monday night felt like a turning point in more ways than one. Quarterback Tanner McKee didn't exactly impress in his second start of the season; the Eagles' defensive front got pushed around by the Cowboys, Dak Prescott threw for three touchdowns and wasn't sacked once, while Javonte Williams had the best performance by a Cowboys running back in years, rushing for 155 yards and a touchdown. However, the Cowboys have a losing record for a reason. If that squad can drop 38 points on you in front of your fans in prime time, what does it say about your team?

It doesn't look like Jalen Hurts is going to return this season due to his blood clot situation, and your other top offensive players, Saquon Barkley and DeVonta Smith, are currently battling hamstring issues. Is this season already over for Philadelphia? Could the Eagles become legitimate sellers at the Nov. 10 trade deadline? Here's another question to consider: Are the Eagles about to enter the Jeremiah Smith sweepstakes?

CBS Sports NFL analyst Bryant McFadden thinks that if the Eagles lose to the 1-4-1 Washington Commanders next Sunday night, it's a conversation we'll have to entertain.

Jeremiah Smith, the prospect

If you were unaware, Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is viewed as the top prospect in this upcoming draft. Through Week 8, he ranks second in the FBS with 984 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns on 52 receptions, and is listed as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy over at DraftKings Sportsbook (+122).

Smith has caught 39 touchdowns in his collegiate career, which is tied for most in the Big Ten all-time with Braylon Edwards. While he's in the midst of his third season, Smith already ranks first in Ohio State history in career receptions (215), receiving yards (3,542) and receiving touchdowns (39).

The stats are impressive, but so is the physical makeup. Smith is 6-foot-4, 222 pounds, and looks like he runs a pretty impressive 40 time. The rare combination of size, speed and production makes him one of the best wide receiver prospects we've ever seen. Who can you even compare Smith to? Maybe Julio Jones or Calvin Johnson.

Jeremiah Smith's fit in Philly

You may say that the Eagles' top positional need is not wide receiver, which is completely fair. But that's how good of a prospect Smith is. DraftKings has him listed at +200 to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. This class was supposed to be a generational quarterback draft, but that simply hasn't been the case. Arch Manning has struggled, and Dante Moore disappointed before he was unfortunately sidelined for the season with a concussion. Miami signal-caller Darian Mensah may be the only quarterback who has lived up to expectations, with Drew Mestemaker as the surprise dark horse.

The Eagles could potentially trade the No. 1 overall pick if they "win" that selection, but it's fun to speculate what an Eagles wide receiver room would look like with Smith in the fold. It could feature three Biletnikoff Award winners in Jeremiah Smith, Makai Lemon and DeVonta Smith!

Eagles' odds to earn No. 1 overall pick

Sure, the Eagles appear to be out of the running for a Super Bowl this year, but what are their odds of being the worst team in the NFL? There are three one-win teams in the Commanders, Tennessee Titans and Miami Dolphins, and a winless team in the 0-6 Los Angeles Chargers. According to Tankathon, the Eagles' remaining schedule is middle-of-the-road (No. 15 overall).

Thanks to DraftKings Sportsbook, we actually have odds for the NFL team that will register the fewest regular season wins. As of now, there are five teams with better odds than the Eagles to secure the top pick in the draft.

NFL 2026 fewest regular season wins