Saints-Falcons Preview
ATLANTA (AP) It's going to be a bit strange to see someone other than Sean Payton on the New Orleans sideline.
The Saints are beginning not just a new season Sunday - it's a whole new era as they face their NFC South rival, the Atlanta Falcons.
With Payton's shocking decision to step down after 15 seasons as the Saints coach, Dennis Allen is now running things in the Big Easy.
He's got some big shoes to fill after Payton led the Saints to nine playoff appearances and their lone Super Bowl title.
''I think we have a good football team,'' said Allen, who was Payton's defensive coordinator. ''I'm excited about getting our guys out there and going and playing.''
This is a second chance for Allen, who coached the Oakland Raiders for two-plus seasons with that franchise in a state of flux.
The Raiders went 8-28 before Allen was fired four games into the 2014 season.
Things are much more stable in New Orleans, where Allen should benefit from the solid foundation built by Payton and general manager Mickey Loomis.
Loomis remains, as does much of the previous staff, including offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr.
Allen will continue to run the defense, which has been the Saints' strength in recent seasons.
''In terms of how we set our tempo, our mindset on the defensive side, it always starts top-down for us, and top-down was always Dennis,'' defensive end Cameron Jordan said.
Arthur Smith, the Falcons' second-year coach, doesn't expect any drop-off from the Saints.
''Obviously Sean Payton is a big presence and a great football coach,'' Smith said. ''They established something really good, but a lot of times you transition. Dennis is his own guy. He's a hell of a football coach. They've certainly established an identity on defense.''
The Falcons are trying to establish their identity.
They traded long-time quarterback Matt Ryan to Indianapolis and decided to take a huge salary-cap hit this year so they'll have a lot more money to spend down the road.
The Falcons have some promising players to build around, including tight end Kyle Pitts, cornerback A.J. Terrell, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and all-purpose player Cordarrelle Patterson.
But not nearly enough of them, which is why the oddsmakers are projecting Atlanta to be one of the league's worst teams.
HOME, (NOT SO) SWEET HOME
Atlanta feels more like a home away from home for many visiting teams. The Saints are no exception.
New Orleans has won four straight games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, including a 30-20 victory in last season's finale.
In all, the Falcons managed just one win in seven home games a year ago on the way to a 7-10 mark. Since moving into the futuristic, retractable-roof facility in 2017, the Falcons are 15-24 at home.
Smith has made it a priority to create more of an edge when playing in Atlanta.
''It's our home,'' Smith said. ''We need to win at home.''
MATHIEU DEBUT
Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu is eager to make his debut for his hometown team in one of the more intense divisional rivalries in the NFL.
''Everybody in New Orleans that I know is going to the game,'' said Mathieu, who starred at LSU after playing high school football in New Orleans.
Asked if he hated the Falcons growing up, Mathieu said, ''I didn't like them, no. Hate is a strong word.''
MARIOTA'S CHANCE
After trading Ryan, the Falcons quickly signed Marcus Mariota to take over at quarterback.
Mariota hasn't come close to living up to the expectations of being the No. 2 overall pick by the Titans in the 2015 draft.
He hasn't started since 2019, spending the last two years as a little-used backup with the Raiders.
But Mariota said that time on the bench provided a much-needed reset to his career. He is eager to show what he can do in Atlanta.
''I really believe the last couple of years, to sit and watch and learn, was very beneficial,'' he said. ''I'm excited to take what I've absorbed and I've learned and apply it to this season.''
LONDON CALLING
Drake London, the Falcons' top draft pick, played only one possession in the preseason because of a knee injury.
But sitting London appeared more of a precautionary measure. In practice leading up to Week 1, he looked to be back at nearly full strength, though the Falcons weren't saying if he'll play against the Saints.
''We'll see what it looks like the rest of the week and then we've got to make a decision,'' Smith said. ''If he's playing, if he's not, how much we want to put on his plate.''
NEW TARGETS
Jameis Winston returns as the Saints quarterback after a season-ending knee injury last Halloween.
He'll have a different trio of receivers at his disposal.
Michael Thomas, who in 2019 set an NFL record for catches in a season with 149, was on track to play Sunday for the first time in more than a year after complications from left ankle surgery.
The Saints added Jarvis Landry in free agency and used their top draft choice on Chris Olave of Ohio State.
Another top receiving threat, versatile running back Alvin Kamara, also appears healthy after laboring through knee issues last season.
''It's a really good feeling looking around, seeing the faces in the huddle,'' Saints left tackle James Hurst said. ''We know we've got playmakers.''
---
Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963
---
AP Sports Writer Brett Martel in New Orleans contributed to this report.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|26:16
|33:31
|1st Downs
|18
|24
|Rushing
|5
|13
|Passing
|12
|7
|Penalty
|1
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|4-13
|4-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|384
|401
|Total Plays
|57
|69
|Avg Gain
|6.7
|5.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|151
|201
|Rush Attempts
|19
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.9
|5.3
|Net Yards Passing
|233
|200
|Comp. - Att.
|23-34
|18-31
|Yards Per Pass
|6.1
|6.5
|Penalties - Yards
|7-84
|8-55
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|3-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-54.4
|4-45.0
|Return Yards
|12
|42
|Punts - Returns
|1-12
|3-42
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|3-3 -100%
|2-4 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|2-3 -67%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|233
|PASS YDS
|200
|
|
|151
|RUSH YDS
|201
|
|
|384
|TOTAL YDS
|401
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Winston 2 QB
24
FPTS
|J. Winston
|23/34
|268
|2
|0
|24
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Hill 7 TE
15
FPTS
|T. Hill
|4
|81
|1
|57
|15
|
A. Kamara 41 RB
6
FPTS
|A. Kamara
|9
|39
|0
|15
|6
|
M. Ingram 5 RB
1
FPTS
|M. Ingram
|4
|22
|0
|7
|1
|
J. Winston 2 QB
24
FPTS
|J. Winston
|2
|9
|0
|6
|24
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Landry 80 WR
18
FPTS
|J. Landry
|9
|7
|114
|0
|40
|18
|
M. Thomas 13 WR
22
FPTS
|M. Thomas
|8
|5
|57
|2
|21
|22
|
J. Johnson 83 TE
6
FPTS
|J. Johnson
|5
|2
|42
|0
|26
|6
|
C. Olave 12 WR
9
FPTS
|C. Olave
|3
|3
|41
|0
|20
|9
|
A. Kamara 41 RB
6
FPTS
|A. Kamara
|4
|3
|7
|0
|15
|6
|
D. Harty 11 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Harty
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
T. Hill 7 TE
15
FPTS
|T. Hill
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|15
|
M. Ingram 5 RB
1
FPTS
|M. Ingram
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
P. Werner 20 LB
|P. Werner
|11-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
M. Maye 6 FS
|M. Maye
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
B. Roby 21 CB
|B. Roby
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jordan 94 DE
|C. Jordan
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Davis 56 OLB
|D. Davis
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Mathieu 32 FS
|T. Mathieu
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Granderson 96 DE
|C. Granderson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Williams 26 CB
|P. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Elliss 55 LB
|K. Elliss
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Lattimore 23 CB
|M. Lattimore
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Tuttle 99 DT
|S. Tuttle
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Evans 30 SS
|J. Evans
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Street 69 DE
|K. Street
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Davenport 92 DE
|M. Davenport
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Onyemata 93 DT
|D. Onyemata
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Lutz 3 K
7
FPTS
|W. Lutz
|2/3
|51
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Gillikin 4 P
|B. Gillikin
|5
|54.4
|1
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Harty 11 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Harty
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Mariota 1 QB
19
FPTS
|M. Mariota
|18/31
|200
|0
|0
|19
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Patterson 84 RB
19
FPTS
|C. Patterson
|22
|120
|1
|15
|19
|
M. Mariota 1 QB
19
FPTS
|M. Mariota
|12
|72
|1
|16
|19
|
A. Williams 35 RB
1
FPTS
|A. Williams
|2
|7
|0
|5
|1
|
D. Williams 6 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Williams
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. London 5 WR
12
FPTS
|D. London
|7
|5
|74
|0
|31
|12
|
O. Zaccheaus 17 WR
6
FPTS
|O. Zaccheaus
|4
|4
|49
|0
|22
|6
|
K. Hodge 12 WR
6
FPTS
|K. Hodge
|3
|3
|38
|0
|18
|6
|
K. Pitts 8 TE
3
FPTS
|K. Pitts
|7
|2
|19
|0
|11
|3
|
A. Williams 35 RB
1
FPTS
|A. Williams
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
A. Firkser 86 TE
1
FPTS
|A. Firkser
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
P. Hesse 46 TE
1
FPTS
|P. Hesse
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
C. Patterson 84 RB
19
FPTS
|C. Patterson
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|
B. Edwards 89 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Edwards
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Hawkins 32 SAF
|J. Hawkins
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Terrell 24 CB
|A. Terrell
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Walker 3 LB
|M. Walker
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|1
|
R. Grant 27 SAF
|R. Grant
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Jarrett 97 DT
|G. Jarrett
|3-2
|1.5
|0
|0
|
R. Evans 54 ILB
|R. Evans
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Hayward 29 CB
|C. Hayward
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Alford 37 DB
|D. Alford
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Ford 28 DB
|M. Ford
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Ogundeji 92 LB
|A. Ogundeji
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Ebiketie 47 LB
|A. Ebiketie
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
L. Carter 9 LB
|L. Carter
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
T. Horne 93 DT
|T. Horne
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Bell 56 LB
|Q. Bell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Rush 94 DT
|A. Rush
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Dickerson 92 DE
|M. Dickerson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Y. Koo 7 K
14
FPTS
|Y. Koo
|4/4
|54
|2/2
|14
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Pinion 13 P
|B. Pinion
|4
|45.0
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Williams 35 RB
1
FPTS
|A. Williams
|3
|14.0
|18
|0
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - NO 34(0:23 - 4th) W.Lutz 51 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - NO 34(0:23 - 4th) J.Winston spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|+16 YD
2 & 20 - NO 50(0:38 - 4th) J.Winston pass deep middle to J.Johnson to ATL 34 for 16 yards (J.Hawkins).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 40(0:38 - 4th) J.Winston spiked the ball to stop the clock. PENALTY on NO-J.Winston - Intentional Grounding - 10 yards - enforced at ATL 40.
|+40 YD
1 & 10 - NO 20(0:48 - 4th) J.Winston pass deep left to J.Landry to ATL 40 for 40 yards (C.Hayward).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - ATL 47(0:54 - 4th) B.Pinion punts 37 yards to NO 10 - Center-L.McCullough - fair catch by D.Harty. PENALTY on ATL-L.McCullough - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NO 10.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - ATL 42(0:54 - 4th) PENALTY on ATL - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at NO 42 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - ATL 42(1:40 - 4th) M.Mariota FUMBLES (Aborted) at NO 42 - and recovers at NO 45. M.Mariota to NO 42 for 3 yards (D.Davis).
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - ATL 50(1:47 - 4th) M.Mariota left end to NO 42 for 8 yards (T.Mathieu; M.Lattimore).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 49(1:52 - 4th) C.Patterson up the middle to 50 for 1 yard (K.Elliss; M.Davenport).
|Penalty
3 & 6 - ATL 44(1:59 - 4th) M.Mariota pass incomplete deep left to O.Zaccheaus. PENALTY on NO-M.Lattimore - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at ATL 44 - No Play.
|-2 YD
2 & 4 - ATL 46(2:03 - 4th) M.Mariota left end to ATL 44 for -2 yards (P.Werner).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 40(2:07 - 4th) C.Patterson left guard to ATL 46 for 6 yards (P.Werner).
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - ATL 32(2:51 - 4th) C.Patterson right guard to ATL 40 for 8 yards (S.Tuttle).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 25(3:38 - 4th) M.Mariota scrambles up the middle to ATL 32 for 7 yards (D.Davis).
|Kickoff
|(3:38 - 4th) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(3:38 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. M.Ingram rushes right end. ATTEMPT FAILS. Penalty on NO-A.Trautman - Illegal Shift - declined.
|+9 YD
1 & Goal - NO 9(3:42 - 4th) J.Winston pass short left to M.Thomas for 9 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+14 YD
1 & 5 - NO 23(4:08 - 4th) J.Winston pass deep left to J.Landry to ATL 9 for 14 yards (R.Grant).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NO 28(4:11 - 4th) J.Winston pass incomplete short right to M.Thomas. ATL-C.Hayward was injured during the play. PENALTY on ATL-A.Ogundeji - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at ATL 28 - No Play.
|+20 YD
2 & 20 - NO 48(4:53 - 4th) J.Winston pass deep middle to M.Thomas to ATL 28 for 20 yards (J.Hawkins).
|-10 YD
1 & 10 - NO 38(5:29 - 4th) J.Winston pass short right to A.Kamara to ATL 48 for -10 yards (M.Walker).
|+21 YD
3 & 3 - NO 41(6:07 - 4th) J.Winston pass deep left to M.Thomas to ATL 38 for 21 yards (A.Terrell).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - NO 41(6:11 - 4th) J.Winston pass incomplete short right to J.Johnson.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NO 34(6:41 - 4th) J.Winston pass short middle to J.Landry to NO 41 for 7 yards (M.Walker).
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - NO 14(7:05 - 4th) J.Winston pass deep right to C.Olave ran ob at NO 34 for 20 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - ATL 45(7:12 - 4th) B.Pinion punts 41 yards to NO 14 - Center-L.McCullough - fair catch by D.Harty.
|Penalty
4 & 2 - ATL 50(7:12 - 4th) PENALTY on ATL - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at 50 - No Play.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - ATL 49(8:12 - 4th) C.Patterson right tackle to 50 for 1 yard (S.Tuttle - C.Jordan).
|+9 YD
2 & 12 - ATL 40(8:56 - 4th) M.Mariota pass short middle to K.Hodge to ATL 49 for 9 yards (P.Werner).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 42(9:43 - 4th) C.Patterson left end to ATL 40 for -2 yards (C.Jordan - D.Davis).
|+13 YD
3 & 6 - ATL 29(10:26 - 4th) M.Mariota pass short left to D.London to ATL 42 for 13 yards (K.Elliss).
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - ATL 25(11:06 - 4th) C.Patterson left guard to ATL 29 for 4 yards (C.Granderson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 25(11:12 - 4th) M.Mariota pass incomplete short right to D.London [D.Davis].
|Kickoff
|(11:12 - 4th) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(11:12 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Winston pass to C.Olave is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - NO 3(11:16 - 4th) J.Winston pass short left to M.Thomas for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - NO 34(11:43 - 4th) J.Winston pass deep left to J.Landry to ATL 3 for 31 yards (R.Grant).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - NO 49(12:12 - 4th) J.Winston pass short middle to A.Kamara to ATL 34 for 15 yards (M.Ford; J.Hawkins).
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - NO 25(12:41 - 4th) J.Winston pass deep right to J.Johnson pushed ob at ATL 49 for 26 yards (A.Terrell).
|Kickoff
|(12:41 - 4th) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - ATL 9(12:45 - 4th) Y.Koo 27 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - ATL 9(12:51 - 4th) M.Mariota pass incomplete short left to B.Edwards. Penalty on ATL-E.Wilkinson - Offensive Holding - declined.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - ATL 9(12:55 - 4th) M.Mariota pass incomplete short left to A.Firkser.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - ATL 4(12:55 - 4th) PENALTY on ATL-P.Hesse - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at NO 4 - No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - ATL 9(13:40 - 4th) C.Patterson right guard to NO 4 for 5 yards (K.Elliss).
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 27(14:20 - 4th) M.Mariota pass short left to K.Hodge pushed ob at NO 9 for 18 yards (B.Roby).
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - ATL 32(15:00 - 4th) M.Mariota right end to NO 27 for 5 yards (M.Maye).
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - ATL 34(0:37 - 3rd) A.Williams left tackle to NO 32 for 2 yards (C.Jordan - D.Onyemata).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 39(1:02 - 3rd) A.Williams right guard to NO 34 for 5 yards (P.Werner).
|+16 YD
1 & 20 - ATL 40(1:21 - 3rd) M.Mariota scrambles left end pushed ob at NO 44 for 16 yards (M.Lattimore). PENALTY on NO-J.Evans - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at NO 44.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ATL 50(1:41 - 3rd) C.Patterson right end to NO 43 for 7 yards (D.Onyemata). PENALTY on ATL-K.McGary - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at 50 - No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - NO 9(1:55 - 3rd) B.Gillikin punts 59 yards to ATL 32 - Center-Z.Wood. A.Williams to 50 for 18 yards (J.Gray).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - NO 9(1:58 - 3rd) J.Winston pass incomplete short left to M.Thomas.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - NO 7(2:35 - 3rd) M.Ingram up the middle to NO 9 for 2 yards (Q.Bell; M.Walker).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NO 5(3:11 - 3rd) A.Kamara left end to NO 7 for 2 yards (J.Hawkins - R.Evans).
|Result
|Play
|Fumble
3 & 5 - ATL 14(3:23 - 3rd) M.Mariota scrambles left end to NO 5 for 9 yards (T.Mathieu - M.Maye). FUMBLES (M.Maye) - RECOVERED by NO-T.Mathieu at NO 5.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - ATL 14(3:27 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass incomplete short middle to P.Hesse (J.Evans).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 19(4:00 - 3rd) M.Mariota right end to NO 14 for 5 yards (J.Evans).
|+15 YD
2 & 8 - ATL 34(4:29 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass deep right to D.London to NO 19 for 15 yards (B.Roby).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 36(5:11 - 3rd) C.Patterson right tackle to NO 34 for 2 yards (C.Granderson).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
3 & 6 - NO 44(5:23 - 3rd) J.Winston pass short right to M.Ingram to NO 45 for 1 yard (J.Hawkins - M.Walker) [T.Graham]. FUMBLES (M.Walker) - RECOVERED by ATL-R.Evans at NO 46. R.Evans to NO 36 for 10 yards (C.Ruiz).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - NO 44(5:28 - 3rd) J.Winston pass incomplete short left to A.Kamara (R.Grant).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NO 40(6:08 - 3rd) T.Hill right end to NO 44 for 4 yards (A.Ogundeji).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - NO 25(6:49 - 3rd) A.Kamara left guard to NO 40 for 15 yards (A.Ogundeji; R.Grant).
|Kickoff
|(6:49 - 3rd) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:49 - 3rd) Y.Koo extra point is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - ATL 2(6:52 - 3rd) C.Gossett reported in as eligible. M.Mariota up the middle for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ATL 41(6:58 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass incomplete deep right to O.Zaccheaus. PENALTY on NO-M.Maye - Defensive Pass Interference - 39 yards - enforced at NO 41 - No Play.
|+13 YD
2 & 9 - ATL 46(7:35 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass short right to O.Zaccheaus ran ob at NO 41 for 13 yards.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 45(8:09 - 3rd) C.Patterson right end to ATL 46 for 1 yard (D.Davis).
|+11 YD
2 & 1 - ATL 34(8:45 - 3rd) C.Patterson left tackle to ATL 45 for 11 yards (T.Mathieu).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 25(9:15 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass short left to O.Zaccheaus ran ob at ATL 34 for 9 yards.
|Kickoff
|(9:15 - 3rd) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - NO 31(9:20 - 3rd) W.Lutz 49 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin.
|+10 YD
3 & 19 - NO 41(10:01 - 3rd) J.Winston pass short right to C.Olave to ATL 31 for 10 yards (D.Alford).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NO 32(10:43 - 3rd) J.Winston sacked at ATL 41 for -9 yards (M.Walker).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 32(10:47 - 3rd) J.Winston pass incomplete deep right to M.Thomas.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - NO 39(11:23 - 3rd) M.Ingram left end to ATL 32 for 7 yards (R.Evans).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NO 43(11:58 - 3rd) J.Winston pass short left to M.Thomas to ATL 39 for 4 yards (R.Grant).
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - NO 49(12:37 - 3rd) J.Winston pass short right to J.Landry to ATL 43 for 6 yards (A.Terrell; R.Evans).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NO 42(13:10 - 3rd) T.Hill right tackle to ATL 49 for 9 yards (R.Grant).
|+11 YD
3 & 4 - NO 31(13:46 - 3rd) J.Winston pass short left to C.Olave to NO 42 for 11 yards (D.Alford) [L.Carter].
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - NO 30(14:26 - 3rd) A.Kamara up the middle to NO 31 for 1 yard (C.Hayward; A.Ogundeji).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NO 25(15:00 - 3rd) A.Kamara left end to NO 30 for 5 yards (G.Jarrett; R.Grant).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
3 & 2 - ATL 22(0:03 - 2nd) Y.Koo 40 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - ATL 22(0:04 - 2nd) M.Mariota spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 30(0:15 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass short middle to K.Pitts to NO 22 for 8 yards (P.Williams).
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 39(0:23 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass deep middle to D.London to NO 30 for 31 yards (B.Roby).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 17 - NO 18(0:36 - 2nd) B.Gillikin punts 56 yards to ATL 26 - Center-Z.Wood. A.Williams to ATL 39 for 13 yards (P.Werner).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NO 30(0:43 - 2nd) J.Winston sacked at NO 18 for -12 yards (sack split by L.Carter and G.Jarrett).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - NO 30(0:49 - 2nd) J.Winston pass incomplete deep right to J.Landry (J.Hawkins).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NO 25(1:06 - 2nd) J.Winston pass short middle to J.Landry to NO 30 for 5 yards (R.Evans).
|Kickoff
|(1:06 - 2nd) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - ATL 32(1:10 - 2nd) Y.Koo 50 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - ATL 32(1:14 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass incomplete short right to K.Pitts (B.Roby).
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - ATL 33(1:22 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass short left to C.Patterson to NO 32 for 1 yard (T.Mathieu).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 37(2:00 - 2nd) C.Patterson right guard to NO 33 for 4 yards (D.Davis - C.Jordan).
|+15 YD
2 & 4 - ATL 48(2:35 - 2nd) C.Patterson right end pushed ob at NO 37 for 15 yards (M.Maye).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 42(3:18 - 2nd) M.Mariota scrambles up the middle to ATL 48 for 6 yards (M.Maye - M.Davenport).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 18(3:47 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass short middle to D.London to ATL 27 for 9 yards (P.Werner). PENALTY on NO-P.Werner - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at ATL 27.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 13 - NO 30(3:55 - 2nd) B.Gillikin punts 52 yards to ATL 18 - Center-Z.Wood - fair catch by A.Williams.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NO 36(4:40 - 2nd) J.Winston sacked at NO 30 for -6 yards (A.Ebiketie).
|+11 YD
2 & 18 - NO 25(5:10 - 2nd) J.Winston pass short left to J.Landry pushed ob at NO 36 for 11 yards (M.Ford).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 33(5:47 - 2nd) J.Winston sacked at NO 25 for -8 yards (G.Jarrett).
|Penalty
2 & 4 - NO 28(6:12 - 2nd) A.Kamara left tackle to NO 30 for 2 yards (A.Ebiketie). PENALTY on ATL-A.Rush - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at NO 28 - No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NO 22(6:45 - 2nd) A.Kamara left guard to NO 28 for 6 yards (R.Evans).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - ATL 39(6:59 - 2nd) B.Pinion punts 51 yards to NO 10 - Center-L.McCullough. D.Harty pushed ob at NO 22 for 12 yards (D.Marlowe).
|+6 YD
3 & 9 - ATL 33(7:33 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass short right to A.Firkser to ATL 39 for 6 yards (B.Roby).
|+11 YD
2 & 20 - ATL 22(8:13 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass short middle to K.Hodge to ATL 33 for 11 yards (P.Werner).
|Penalty
2 & 10 - ATL 32(8:42 - 2nd) C.Patterson right guard to ATL 35 for 3 yards (D.Davis; K.Street). PENALTY on ATL-J.Matthews - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at ATL 32 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 32(8:48 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass incomplete deep left to K.Pitts.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - ATL 27(9:32 - 2nd) C.Patterson left tackle to ATL 32 for 5 yards (M.Maye - J.Evans).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 21(10:15 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass short left to D.London pushed ob at ATL 27 for 6 yards (M.Lattimore).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - NO 32(10:23 - 2nd) B.Gillikin punts 47 yards to ATL 21 - Center-Z.Wood - fair catch by A.Williams.
|+3 YD
3 & 6 - NO 29(11:02 - 2nd) J.Winston scrambles left tackle to NO 32 for 3 yards (G.Jarrett).
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - NO 27(11:37 - 2nd) A.Kamara right guard to NO 29 for 2 yards (A.Rush; R.Grant).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NO 25(12:12 - 2nd) J.Winston pass short left to A.Kamara pushed ob at NO 27 for 2 yards (A.Terrell).
|Kickoff
|(12:12 - 2nd) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:12 - 2nd) Y.Koo extra point is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - ATL 5(12:17 - 2nd) C.Patterson up the middle for 5 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 17(12:59 - 2nd) C.Patterson right tackle to NO 5 for 12 yards (M.Maye).
|+8 YD
2 & 2 - ATL 25(13:41 - 2nd) C.Patterson right tackle to NO 17 for 8 yards (M.Maye - T.Mathieu).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 33(14:22 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass short right to A.Williams pushed ob at NO 25 for 8 yards (P.Werner).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - ATL 35(15:00 - 2nd) C.Patterson left tackle to NO 33 for 2 yards (C.Jordan).
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - ATL 37(0:13 - 1st) C.Patterson right tackle to NO 35 for 2 yards (C.Jordan).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 44(0:55 - 1st) C.Patterson left end to NO 37 for 7 yards (P.Werner).
|+5 YD
1 & 5 - ATL 49(1:37 - 1st) C.Patterson up the middle to NO 44 for 5 yards (K.Street).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ATL 46(2:03 - 1st) PENALTY on NO-P.Turner - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at ATL 46 - No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 34(2:42 - 1st) C.Patterson right end to ATL 46 for 12 yards (M.Maye).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 6 - NO 26(2:46 - 1st) W.Lutz 44 yard field goal is No Good - Hit Left Upright - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - NO 26(2:51 - 1st) J.Winston pass incomplete short right to J.Landry [R.Grant].
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - NO 28(3:35 - 1st) A.Kamara left tackle to ATL 26 for 2 yards (M.Walker).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NO 30(4:16 - 1st) J.Winston pass short left to T.Hill to ATL 28 for 2 yards (J.Hawkins).
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - NO 36(4:52 - 1st) M.Ingram right guard to ATL 30 for 6 yards (T.Horne - M.Dickerson).
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - NO 43(5:29 - 1st) M.Ingram left end to ATL 36 for 7 yards (R.Grant; M.Ford).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 43(5:33 - 1st) J.Winston pass incomplete short right to M.Thomas.
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 25(5:44 - 1st) M.Mariota pass deep right to O.Zaccheaus to ATL 47 for 22 yards (P.Werner). FUMBLES (P.Werner) - touched at ATL 47 - RECOVERED by NO-B.Roby at ATL 45. B.Roby to ATL 43 for 2 yards (P.Hesse).
|Kickoff
|(5:44 - 1st) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:44 - 1st) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin.
|Penalty
|(5:44 - 1st) (Kick formation) PENALTY on NO - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at ATL 15 - No Play.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - NO 11(5:51 - 1st) T.Hill right end for 11 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 11(5:55 - 1st) J.Winston pass incomplete short right to J.Johnson.
|+57 YD
3 & 1 - NO 32(6:33 - 1st) T.Hill right end pushed ob at ATL 11 for 57 yards (C.Hayward).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - NO 28(7:12 - 1st) J.Winston pass short right to D.Harty to NO 32 for 4 yards (C.Hayward - R.Grant).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NO 23(7:46 - 1st) A.Kamara left end to NO 28 for 5 yards (L.Carter).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - ATL 26(7:53 - 1st) B.Pinion punts 51 yards to NO 23 - Center-L.McCullough - fair catch by D.Harty.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - ATL 21(8:34 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short left to O.Zaccheaus to ATL 26 for 5 yards (M.Maye).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ATL 21(8:38 - 1st) M.Mariota pass incomplete deep right to C.Patterson.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 21(9:13 - 1st) D.Williams right tackle to ATL 21 for no gain (C.Jordan). ATL-D.Williams was injured during the play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - NO 32(9:25 - 1st) B.Gillikin punts 58 yards to ATL 10 - Center-Z.Wood. A.Williams to ATL 21 for 11 yards (C.Hansen).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - NO 32(9:28 - 1st) J.Winston pass incomplete short right to J.Johnson.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - NO 26(10:10 - 1st) J.Winston scrambles right end pushed ob at NO 32 for 6 yards (G.Jarrett).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NO 25(10:40 - 1st) A.Kamara right tackle to NO 26 for 1 yard (A.Terrell - R.Evans).
|Kickoff
|(10:40 - 1st) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - ATL 35(10:44 - 1st) Y.Koo 54 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - ATL 35(10:54 - 1st) M.Mariota pass incomplete deep right to D.London. Penalty on ATL-D.Dalman - Ineligible Downfield Pass - declined.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - ATL 40(11:34 - 1st) M.Mariota right end to NO 35 for 5 yards (P.Werner).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 40(11:37 - 1st) M.Mariota pass incomplete short left to C.Patterson.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - ATL 49(12:18 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short right to K.Pitts to NO 40 for 11 yards (B.Roby).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 47(12:57 - 1st) D.Williams right guard to ATL 49 for 2 yards (K.Street; P.Werner).
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - ATL 42(13:41 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short middle to P.Hesse to ATL 47 for 5 yards (P.Williams).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - ATL 42(13:45 - 1st) M.Mariota pass incomplete short right to K.Pitts.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 36(14:19 - 1st) C.Patterson left tackle to ATL 42 for 6 yards (T.Mathieu).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 25(15:00 - 1st) M.Mariota scrambles right end to ATL 36 for 11 yards (P.Werner).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone - Touchback.
