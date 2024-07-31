Happy midweek, everyone! John Breech may or may not be buzzing his hair to match Joe Burrow, so you've got me, Cody Benjamin, to deliver all the latest from around the NFL, right here in the Pick Six newsletter.

1. Preseason opener: Schedule, key update for Bears

Preseason football is now just one day away! What can fans expect from the opening round of exhibitions? For one thing, they won't be getting a taste of No. 1 overall draft pick Caleb Williams, despite the Chicago Bears rookie expressing interest in taking the field. Bears coach Matt Eberflus will rest Williams and other key starters against the Houston Texans in the Hall of Fame Game, leaving former Division II underdog Tyson Bagent as Windy City's signal-caller to go up against DeMeco Ryans' squad.

Want the full Week 1 preseason schedule? You can find that right here.

2. Russell Wilson finally returns to Steelers practice

After four days on the sidelines to start Pittsburgh Steelers training camp, the former Super Bowl champion finally took the field in a limited capacity Tuesday, making his anticipated summer debut in black and gold. Wilson declined to specify what he needs to do to receive full clearance after battling a tight calf, but he's at least reentered a path toward the No. 1 job for Week 1 following Justin Fields' extended stint under center.

3. J.J. McCarthy on track for 'consistent' QB1 reps

Speaking of quarterback competitions, there might finally be one brewing in Minnesota. After an offseason of veteran journeyman Sam Darnold absorbing essentially all of the Vikings' first-team reps, head coach Kevin O'Connell indicated this week that first-round rookie J.J. McCarthy is headed toward "consistent" opportunities with the starting offense. While Darnold's drawn some high marks from teammates for his "instant" chemistry and confidence, McCarthy has arguably shown just as much passing sizzle while working with the second team.

4. Bears signing DJ Moore to historic $110 million contract

Add another big-money deal to the list of lucrative wide receiver extensions this offseason. Days ahead of their preseason opener, the Bears agreed to a new four-year, $110 million deal with their top pass catcher, tying Moore to Chicago through the 2029 season. The deal is the largest in team history, per ESPN, and ensures the Bears are set to keep their remade receiving corps -- which this offseason added both Keenan Allen and rookie Rome Odunze -- together for the foreseeable future.

5. Aaron Rodgers unlikely to play in preseason

No big surprise here, but New York Jets coach Robert Saleh revealed this week that Aaron Rodgers probably won't suit up for any of the team's three preseason contests. Rodgers notably did take snaps last preseason, looking to further acclimate himself to a new lineup. But the 40-year-old quarterback is, of course, also returning from an Achilles tear that robbed him of nearly the entire 2023 regular season. He's been fully active in camp, and would likely give way to veteran backup Tyrod Taylor in the exhibition games.

6. Cowboys buzz: Dak, Lamb talks are 'cordial' and 'upbeat'

In Dallas, neither Dak Prescott nor CeeDee Lamb are under contract beyond this season. And yet team executive Stephen Jones insists ongoing negotiations with both players are "very cordial and upbeat." Jones hinted that the Cowboys have put the "ball in [Dak's] court" with an apparent extension offer, while both Dallas and Lamb are "grinding away" at a likely long-term deal. In other words, don't count on either star leaving town just yet.