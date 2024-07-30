Fans will have to wait to see the 2024 No. 1 overall pick make his NFL debut. The Chicago Bears will be resting their starters for Thursday's Hall of Fame Game, including quarterback Caleb Williams, Bears coach Matt Eberflus announced Tuesday.

The Bears said previously that they would give Williams some playing time in the preseason, but that playing time won't come just yet.

Instead it will be quarterback Tyson Bagent who gets the start against the Houston Texans in the Canton, Ohio, matchup. Bagent went undrafted in 2023 and had four starts last season, going 2-2 in those games. Bagent had 859 yards with three touchdowns and six interceptions in his rookie season.

Earlier this week, Williams expressed that he wants to play in the game, but would defer to Eberflus.

"I would love to get out there and play," he said. "I always think there's more pros than cons in anything, especially for a young guy like myself."

The first overall pick wants to get preseason snaps before taking on the Tennessee Titans in Week 1, in order to feel out how playing against an NFL opponent really feels. While he is working on improving all elements of his game in practice, those live snaps give much needed experience to young players.

The game will take place Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.