Another Sunday, another full slate of NFL action nearly in the books. Week 7 has already been chock-full of drama, from the Cleveland Browns losing Deshaun Watson to a seemingly serious injury and Saquon Barkley helping the Philadelphia Eagles roll over his old team, the New York Giants.

Here are some of Sunday's biggest winners and losers:

Winner: Saquon Barkley

We don't need to relitigate the New York Giants failing to retain the star running back in free agency. We do need to acknowledge that Barkley got the last laugh on Sunday, exploding for 176 yards and a score to help power the Philadelphia Eagles' 28-3 blowout. Barkley's old squad had no answers for his burst.

Loser: Deshaun Watson

Set aside the alleged off-field transgressions that permanently changed his career. The Cleveland Browns quarterback went down with an Achilles injury on Sunday, seemingly losing any remaining shot at on-field redemption behind a shoddy offensive line, just days after also losing his No. 1 receiver via trade.

Winner: Bills offense

Days after acquiring Amari Cooper via trade, Buffalo's attack looked the part against a once-stingy Tennessee Titans defense, with Cooper scoring on his first catch in new threads and rookie Keon Coleman breaking out with 125 yards on just four receptions. Josh Allen's group is poised to make a real run.

The Houston Texans wideout has always been outspoken, but he let the instigating Jaire Alexander get the best of him before Sunday's matchup with the Green Bay Packers, prompting prolonged restraint by both referees and teammates. Then, in a close loss, Diggs managed just 23 yards on seven targets.

Winner: Lions' NFC North chances

Statistically speaking, Sunday's close win over the previously unbeaten Minnesota Vikings was huge, suddenly putting Detroit atop the NFL's toughest division. The way they did it was even more impressive, with Jared Goff standing tall in the face of Brian Flores' defense to secure a come-from-behind "W."

Loser: Quarterbacks' health

Deshaun Watson wasn't the only big name to go down under center on Sunday. The Washington Commanders saw star rookie Jayden Daniels exit against the Carolina Panthers early due to a rib injury. And the Las Vegas Raiders had Aidan O'Connell leave with a hand issue, forcing an early change.

Cycling through kickers this year, the Packers may have finally found one on Sunday. Days after signing with the team, McManus hit a 45-yard walk-off field goal to lift Green Bay over the Texans, elevating the Packers to 5-2 on the year. The former Denver Broncos veteran is likely to stay put for a while.