EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings welcomed a new face to the practice field at TCO Performance Center on Monday, and it's possible he'll end up changing the entire defense. Just not yet.

Signed to a one-year contract Sunday, Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore was on hand for his first action in purple, and did manage to work his way into first-team reps during select portions of practice. On one occasion, in fact, the former New England Patriots star found himself directly opposite Justin Jefferson.

Monday was mostly a day of "easing in" for the 33-year-old addition, however, with defensive coordinator Brian Flores rotating veterans at the cornerback spots throughout the day. One starting group saw Byron Murphy and recent signee Fabian Moreau at the perimeter spots, with third-year veteran Akayleb Evans coming on with the nickel unit. The Vikings also recently added Nahshon Wright, Gilmore's former Dallas Cowboys teammate, via trade.

When asked prior to practice how he expects Gilmore to fit into the secondary, head coach Kevin O'Connell acknowledged the All-Pro's potential to improve an injury-riddled group while playing up the "competitive situation" of vets already on the roster. In other words, Gilmore may well be the Vikings' top cover man, but as you'd expect from any aging free agent added in mid-August, the ramp-up period could be gradual.

Regardless, it's safe to expect the veteran to play a prominent role this season. Gilmore's first warm-up period, in fact, may have foreshadowed Minnesota's best quartet on the back end, with the Pro Bowler chatting extensively with fellow corner Shaquill Griffin, the former Seattle Seahawks standout; and starting safety duo Harrison Smith and Camryn Bynum.