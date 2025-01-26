History has not been on the side of quarterbacks who lose in their first Super Bowl appearance, especially over the last 30 years. Jalen Hurts ended one of the weirdest quirks in recent Super Bowl history, with the Philadelphia Eagles' 48-23 victory over the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship game.

Hurts became the first quarterback to lose in his Super Bowl debut as a starter and return to the championship game since Jim Kelly in 1992 -- back when there were 28 teams in the NFL. The last 19 quarterbacks to make their Super Bowl debut as a starter and lose, never returned to the championship game -- until Hurts snapped the streak with the Eagles win over the Commanders on Sunday.

Of these 19 quarterbacks, only Drew Bledsoe did return to the Super Bowl -- as a backup to Tom Brady on the 2001 New England Patriots. Steve McNair, Jake Delhomme, Donovan McNabb, Colin Kaepernick, Jared Goff, Jimmy Garoppolo and Joe Burrow all went back to the conference championship game -- but didn't return to the Super Bowl.

Hurts became the eighth quarterback to reach the Super Bowl in two of his first five seasons as a starter.

Hurts ended this skid that has lasted for 33 years. Kelly went to four consecutive Super Bowls, but lost in all four of them. The last quarterback to lose in his Super Bowl debut as a starter only to win a Super Bowl later in his career was John Elway in 1998 (Super Bowl XXXII).

QBs to lose Super Bowl debut and not return -- since 1991