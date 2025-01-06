The 2025 NFL playoffs are almost set. This year's postseason field will include several fresh faces with the Washington Commanders, Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers all set to compete for Super Bowl LIX. There are also plenty of familiar teams in the field, of course. Among them are the Kansas City Chiefs, a team that's in the playoffs for the 10th straight season.

The Chiefs are also a team gunning to become the first in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowls.

The postseason will start on Saturday, Jan. 11 with the Houston Texans hosting the Los Angeles Chargers on CBS and Paramount+. Of the seven games being played on Wild Card Weekend, two will air on CBS, including Sunday's early matchup that will see the Broncos traveling to Buffalo to face the Bills.

The final game of Wild Card Weekend will be played Monday, Jan. 13 with the Los Angeles Rams hosting the loser of Sunday night's regular-season finale between the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions.

Although the playoff field in the AFC has been finalized, the NFC seedings won't be set until the conclusion of Lions-Vikings. The winner will capture the NFC North and the No. 1 seed in the NFC, including a bye and homefield advantage through the playoffs. The loser will take the NFC's No. 5 seed and immediately head out on the road next week.

2025 NFL playoffs schedule

Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, Jan. 11

(5) Chargers at (4) Texans, 4:30 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)

(6) Steelers at (3) Ravens, 8 p.m. ET (Prime Video)

Sunday, Jan. 12

(7) Broncos at (2) Bills, 1 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)

(7) Packers at (2) Eagles, 4:30 p.m. ET (Fox, fubo)

(6) Commanders at (3) Buccaneers, 8 p.m. ET (NBC, fubo)

Monday, Jan. 13

(5) Vikings/Lions at (4) Rams, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN, ABC, fubo)

Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 18

AFC/NFC matchup, 4:30 p.m. ET (TBA)

AFC/NFC matchup, 8:15 p.m. ET (TBA)

Sunday, Jan. 19

AFC/NFC matchup, 3 p.m. ET (TBA)

AFC/NFC matchup, 6:30 p.m. ET (TBA)

The winner of the Monday wild card game will play Sunday in the divisional round.

Championship Sunday

Sunday, Jan. 20

NFC Championship, 3 p.m. ET (Fox, fubo)

AFC Championship, 6:30 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)

Super Bowl LIX (New Orleans)

Sunday, Feb. 9