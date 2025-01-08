The NFL playoffs are here, and with them come more injury reports on key players whose statuses will undoubtedly impact what happens during Wild Card Weekend.

Perhaps the biggest injury situations pertain to Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who missed the last two games of the regular season after entering the league's concussion protocol, and Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love, who exited Week 18 with an elbow injury and did not return. Not too far away, in Baltimore, the Ravens are dealing with a significant injury of their own. The team's top receiver, Zay Flowers, injured his right knee during the second quarter of Baltimore's division-clinching win over the Browns this past Saturday.

Those are just three of several injuries worth keeping an eye on as we get closer to this weekend. Here's a look at each wild-card team's current injury situation.

Saturday, Jan. 11

Wideouts Quentin Johnston (thigh, illness), Josh Palmer (foot) and defensive back Ja'Sir Taylor (oblique) did not practice on Wednesday. Several players, including offensive linemen Rashawn Slater (knee) and Zion Johnson (ankle) were full on Wednesday after being limited on Tuesday. Running backs J.K. Dobbins (ankle) and Gus Edwards (ankle) were limited both days.

Only five Texans didn't practice fully, and only one player, guard Shaq Mason (knee), didn't practice. That's the second day in a row in which Mason has missed. Four players were limited on Wednesday: defensive end Denico Autry (knee), linebacker Jake Hansen (ankle), wide receiver John Metchie III (shoulder) and defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi (ankle).

Steelers vs. Ravens (-9.5)

The Steelers had two notable absences Wednesday due to illness: Pro Bowl kicker Chris Boswell and Pro Bowl defensive tackle Cameron Heyward. At this point, it's safe to assume both players will be fine for Saturday, but their absences nonetheless are something to keep an eye on as the week progresses.

Starting cornerback Donte Jackson (back) was a full participant after being held out of Pittsburgh's Week 18 loss to the Bengals. Rookie starting offensive guard Mason McCormick was limited with a broken hand. McCormick said he will try to play Saturday without putting a cast on it. "If I can grip and play, then I'm going to," McCormick said. "There will be some sort of brace. But I am not going to go if it inhibits me."

For the Ravens, wideout Zay Flowers did not practice for a second straight day and is reportedly a long shot to play on Saturday. Safety Kyle Hamilton (knee) was a full participant after being limited Tuesday. Wideout Deonte Harty (knee) did not practice after being a full participant Tuesday. Running back Justice Hill, who had been sidelined since suffering a concussion back in Week 16, returned to practice this week and was a full participant Wednesday.

Sunday, Jan. 12

The Denver Broncos had a pretty clean bill of health on their practice report Wednesday. Only three players didn't practice fully: cornerback Damarri Mathis (back) and guard Ben Powers (vet rest day) were limited while offensive tackle Frank Crum (illness) didn't practice.

The Buffalo Bills were even healthier with only two players who didn't participate at their walk-through practice on Wednesday: return man Brandon Codrington (hamstring) and cornerback Ja'Marcus Ingram (personal).

Packers vs. Eagles (-4.5)

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts practiced for the first time since sustaining a concussion back on Dec. 22. Hurts, who is also dealing with a left finger injury, practiced in a limited capacity.

"It was cool to have him out there. It's always good to have your QB1 back. It was dope," guard Mekhi Becton said, via the team's website. "He looked great. He looked like Jalen."

Rookie guard Trevor Keegan (who made his first career start against the Giants in Week 18) was the only Eagles player that missed practice on Wednesday. He was out due to an illness. Wideout A.J. Brown (knee/rest), quarterback Kenny Pickett (ribs) and running back Will Shipley (ankle) were limited participants.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love practiced in a limited fashion on Wednesday, and both he and head coach Matt LaFleur kept their remarks about his status brief.

"Yeah, he was limited," LaFleur said Wednesday when asked if Love was able to throw in practice. "Yeah, on a limited basis."

Love said "yes" postgame when asked how certain he was that he would play against the Eagles in the postseason after suffering an elbow injury in Week 18 against the Chicago Bears. However, Love provided less certainty about his game status for Sunday when asked again about it on Wednesday. He said the numbness in his hand disappeared Monday and that he can grip a football fine, according to The Athletic, but soreness in the elbow remains, which causes some pain when he throws. He said the reason he was limited in practice Wednesday was because of his hand and getting back to gripping and throwing the ball.

"We'll see. Yeah. I'm hopeful," Love said, via The Athletic when asked about playing in the open round of the postseason.

Rookie starting strong safety Evan Williams, who has missed the last three games with a quadriceps injury, suited up as a limited participant. Starting inside linebacker Quay Walker, who injured his ankle in Week 15 at the Seattle Seahawks, also returned with a limited status. Wide receiver Romeo Doubs (illness) fully practiced after missing Week 18. Green Bay backup quarterback Malik Willis (right thumb) also practiced with limited participation after suffering his injury in Week 18. The only three players who missed practice on Wednesday were defensive lineman T.J. Slaton (ankle), backup safety Zayne Anderson (concussion) and wide receiver Christian Watson (knee), who hasn't yet been placed on injured reserve with his season-ending injury.

Tampa Bay had a whopping 16 players on Wednesday's injury report, the team's first ahead of Sunday's game. Of those players, defensive end Logan Hall (groin) was the only one who did not practice due to injury. Seven of those players, including running back Bucky Irving (shoulder, shin) an safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (knee) were full participants Wednesday.

Cornerback Jamel Dean returned to practice as a limited participant after injuring his knee in Week 17 and missing Tampa Bay's Week 18 win over the Saints. Tight end Cade Otton also returned to practice in a limited capacity after missing the past three games with a knee injury. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowels said Otton is "trending the right way" when it comes to Sunday.

Monday, Jan. 13

To be announced.