NFL Wild Card Weekend is in the books, as six teams have been eliminated from Super Bowl contention. Justin Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers embarrassed themselves in Houston, Mike Tomlin lost a sixth straight playoff game, Bo Nix couldn't keep up with Josh Allen, and the Green Bay Packers had nothing for the Philadelphia Eagles. In the prime-time matchups, Jayden Daniels upset Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Los Angeles Rams dominated Sam Darnold and the Minnesota Vikings.

What do the Super Bowl odds look like entering the divisional round? Is there value to be found with a sleeper? Let's take a look at the most recent sports betting odds for Super Bowl LIX, courtesy of BetMGM.

Super Bowl odds

Chiefs and Lions still the favorites

It shouldn't come as a surprise, but the No. 1 seeds are still the favorites after getting last week off. One No. 1 seed made the Super Bowl last year, and both No. 1 seeds made the Super Bowl the year prior. That first-round bye is valuable, but the Chiefs and Lions will still have to be careful when hosting these teams that already have an upset playoff win under their belts.

Ravens and Eagles favored over Bills

The No. 2-seed Bills registered a dominant 31-7 victory over the Denver Broncos, but there are four teams that have better odds to win the Super Bowl. That's pretty interesting since Buffalo gets home-field advantage vs. Baltimore this week. Not only that, but Vegas also views the Eagles as the better No. 2 seed.

The Bills displayed their efficient, dual-threat offense on Sunday, becoming the first team since the 2012 San Francisco 49ers to record 250 passing yards and 200 rushing yards in a playoff game. James Cook was running wild, while Allen moved the chains five times in just the first half with his legs on third and fourth downs, and threw two touchdowns in the second half. If we are talking about value bets, +550 for the No. 2 seed in the AFC that has already defeated Kansas City and Detroit this season has to be it, right?

Texans are the long shot

Despite the Texans' impressive upset victory over the Chargers, in which they forced four Herbert interceptions after he threw just three in the first 17 games of the season, Houston is considered to be the least-threatening Super Bowl contender in Vegas. You can understand why, as the AFC is clearly superior to the NFC, and Houston has a tough task this week in having to go to Kansas City to take on Patrick Mahomes -- who has never lost in the divisional round before. Houston's defense will be key to a potential run. The Texans led the NFL in completion percentage allowed (59%) and ranked second in interceptions (19) during the regular season.