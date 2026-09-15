Week 1 might feel like the worst time to make definitive statements. It's one game. The difference between a memorable rookie debut and a forgettable one can be as mundane as a tipped pass or as simple as a blown assignment.

But that does not mean we can't learn something. In fact, looking at rookie Week 1 results going back to 2020, the better question is not simply who produced. It is how they produced, how much they were asked to do, and whether the underlying performance felt sustainable.

I've written a version of this article since 2023, and I'm happy (and, honestly, a little surprised) to report that I've been more right than wrong -- though not always in the way I expected. My 2023 Week 1 rookies? Bijan Robinson, Puka Nacua, Christian Gonzalez, Brian Branch and Jalen Carter, and in retrospect, those feel like layups even if Nacua was a Day 3 pick.

All five are bona fide stars, and three -- Robinson, Gonzalez and Carter -- signed long-term deals that made them the highest-paid at their positions when they put pen to paper (Robinson is now No. 2 behind Jahmyr Gibbs).

The 2024 and 2025 groups were a little messier, which is probably more useful for this year's exercise. Jayden Daniels and Joe Alt were clear hits from the '24 list, while Caleb Williams was a reminder that projecting what a quarterback will become based on one game is much harder than evaluating what a running back or wide receiver is being asked to do.

Last year brought more of the same: Harold Fannin Jr. and Armand Membou backed up strong starts with impressive rookie seasons, while Cam Ward's development was much less linear.

The common thread through three years is pretty straightforward: Week 1 tends to be most useful when it reveals a real role or a repeatable trait, not when it merely gives us a big stat line. And let's use that as the starting point for the '26 class.

Here are the five players who stood out most, and what might make these performances sustainable.

Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Titans

Hill showcased the most complete rookie effort of Week 1. He played 63 snaps, finished with 16 tackles, broke up two passes and allowed only 23 yards on six targets, according to TruMedia. More importantly, he contributed against the run, in coverage and as a blitzer. And it's why this feels more repeatable than a linebacker lucking into an interception or getting a free run at the quarterback.

Hill, who was the 60th overall pick and LB7(!) in the '26 class, is not only being asked to play a three-down role, but he thrived in that role just 60 minutes into his NFL career. I don't imagine 16 tackles will become a weekly occurrence, but the snap count and versatility absolutely translate.

There is also a lesson to be learned from the historical data. The examples that aged best were often those in which the player proved he could handle an NFL workload, rather than relying on one or two splash plays that are much less repeatable from week to week. Sauce Gardner allowed one catch for eight yards in his first game. Will Anderson Jr. generated five pressures on 23 rushes. The underlying numbers showed they weren't just surviving those snaps -- they were winning them. Hill's first game fits that profile much more closely than a one-week outlier.

Caleb Douglas, WR, Dolphins

Douglas stood out for a few reasons. First, I thought the Dolphins reached when they took him in Round 3 (I had a mid-Day 3 grade on him). Second, Sunday's loss could have made his performance easy to overlook. Douglas caught five passes for a game-high 94 yards, including gains of 25 and 30 yards -- all in the face of penalties and protection issues. Miami drafted 13 rookies, has six listed as starters, and on a roster full of questions, one of the biggest was at wide receiver.

Douglas eased some of those concerns, and a deeper look at the numbers only strengthens the case. He ran 32 routes and was targeted seven times. And this wasn't a five-catch effort predicated on quick throws and screen passes; he is functioning as one of Miami's primary downfield threats.

That is where the Puka Nacua comparison is useful, though with the obvious qualifications that I am not making an apples-to-apples comparison. Puka's historic start mattered because the Rams treated him like a featured receiver, peppering him with 15 targets. Ja'Marr Chase's 101-yard game came on seven targets and immediately established his role in Cincinnati's passing game. The sustainable part wasn't simply reaching 100 yards; it was that the offense told us from Day 1 that the player mattered.

Douglas isn't at that level of usage yet, but 32 routes in his first start is enough to ask (perhaps rhetorically): was this just a good debut, or is he already one of Miami's main receivers?

Blake Miller, OT, Lions

With Penei Sewell at left tackle, Miller, the 17th overall pick, started on the right side, the same position where he made huge strides his last two seasons at Clemson. And while the Lions entered the season knowing continuity up front would be one of their biggest unknowns, Miller picked up where he left off for the Lions.

He played 73 snaps, didn't allow a sack, and allowed just one pressure, and for a first-year offensive lineman, that's as good a start as you can hope for.

History gives us both reasons for optimism and a warning against overreacting. Rashawn Slater played 78 snaps and didn't allow a pressure in his first NFL action, and that result turned out to be a very good indication of what was coming. Creed Humphrey similarly allowed zero pressures over 41 pass-blocking snaps and looked at ease against the step up in competition. And Sewell is a useful reminder not to overreact to one uneven game: he allowed six pressures in Week 1, then quickly settled in, had a strong 2021 campaign and developed into one of the league's best players.

So Miller doesn't need to be Slater for Week 1 to matter. The significant part is that Detroit handed a rookie tackle a full workload and the offense never had to spend the afternoon rescuing him.

David Bailey, EDGE, Jets

The No. 2 overall pick generated four pressures on 27 pass-rush snaps, good for a 14.8% pressure rate, and he also had a "sack." I'm using quotation marks because he was the closest guy to Cam Ward when the QB ran out of bounds behind the line of scrimmage -- the hustle and athleticism were still incredibly impressive, and it was a theme all day.

And while sacks are fun, consistently affecting the quarterback is ultimately the name of the game. It's why Jalen Carter's eight pressures in his first game, Jared Verse's six on 23 pass-rush snaps and Will Anderson Jr.'s five on 23 have aged as well as they have. The sack totals got the attention, but the pressure rates were the better clue that the production could last.

Tampa Bay expected its high draft picks to make game-changing plays; it just didn't expect Trotter to be the one making them all. He led the Bucs with 11 tackles, had their only sack, added two tackles for loss and a pass breakup, then stepped in front of a Joe Burrow pass for a 38-yard pick-six.

Interceptions for touchdowns aren't sustainable, but here's the good news: Trotter's day wasn't dependent on that one play. He played 58 snaps, had double-digit tackles, was ever-present in the offensive backfield and his impact as a blitzer told us a lot about how coach Todd Bowles views him.

Honorable mentions

Jadarian Price, RB, Seahawks: Price turned 10 carries into 52 yards, and the most encouraging part is that he showed well in pass protection, which is the quickest way to stay on the field on third downs as a young running back.

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Cardinals: Love finished with only 41 rushing yards, but 38 came after forcing a missed tackle, and he did it after missing several weeks with a high ankle sprain. He split the workload with offseason free agent signing Tyler Allgeier, so the most interesting question is how much his role will grow as he works his way back into playing shape.

Keylan Rutledge, OL, Texans: Rutledge played all 73 snaps, including 42 in pass protection, and allowed just two pressures (and no sacks). It wasn't perfect, but high-level down-to-down play from a rookie O-lineman is exactly what Houston was banking on when it took him in Round 1.

Francis Mauigoa, OT, Giants: The overall and run-blocking grades were uneven, but Mauigoa passed the eye test. His 34 pass-blocking snaps came without allowing a pressure, which is a refreshing change for recent Giants first-round offensive linemen.

Skyler Gill-Howard, DL, Lions: Gill-Howard played 44 snaps, produced two pressures and was solid against the run. His pass rush wasn't overwhelming, but a Day 3 pick earning that much work in the first week of the season is a good sign. Plus, I have a soft spot for Gill-Howard after talking to him before the 2026 draft.

Three rookies who had rougher NFL introductions

Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Buccaneers: Tampa Bay invested heavily in improving its pass rush, but Bain generated zero pressures on 24 pass-rush snaps and finished with one tackle. That's a disappointing start, but it's just that: one game. I'm not worried.

Chris Johnson, CB, Dolphins: Veteran Kirk Cousins went looking for Johnson, throwing in his direction 11 times and completing six passes for 63 yards and two touchdowns. The context matters -- Miami is asking him to travel, playing both outside and in the slot, and it's going to be trial by fire. But Johnson was a first-round pick for a reason, and like Bain Jr., I expect him to be fine.

Monroe Freeling, OT, Panthers: In 41 pass-blocking snaps, Freeling gave up four pressures, including a sack, and committed a penalty. The plan wasn't for him to start the season, but injuries forced Carolina's hand. Coming out of Georgia, the thinking was that Freeling was long on athleticism but short on experience. So an uneven start isn't a surprise. The question is how quickly he bounces back.

What history tells us about Week 1

The encouraging lesson is that these early results can matter when the player is already handling a full workload and winning in ways that can carry over to a full season. Nacua had 15 targets. Chase had seven in a 101-yard debut. Slater and Humphrey were trusted with full offensive line workloads, and it paid off right away. Carter, Verse and Anderson Jr. didn't just collect sacks; they consistently generated pressure. Bijan Robinson's 83 scrimmage yards came on 16 touches, including six receptions.

The common thread isn't the highlights. It's that their teams trusted them from the start, and they won in many of the same ways they did in college.

But history also gives us reasons to pump the brakes on crowning any of these players above after one week. Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed 25 times for 138 yards and a touchdown in his first NFL action, a result that looked like the beginning of a long run in Kansas City. Anthony Schwartz had 69 receiving yards and 126 air yards in his first game and never developed into a consistent NFL receiver. In fact, he appeared in just 25 games and the 2021 third-rounder didn't take the field again after the 2022 season. Mac Jones threw for 281 yards with a 102.6 passer rating in his Patriots opener before things went sideways -- until he found his way to San Francisco and looked more like the Alabama version of Mac Jones than the player he was in his final years in New England.

And bad openers can be even more deceptive. CJ Stroud was sacked five times and didn't throw a touchdown. Sewell allowed six pressures. A.J. Terrell gave up seven catches on seven targets for 103 yards and a score. Burrow threw for 193 yards with no touchdowns and a 66.1 passer rating. It would be silly to judge any of those players off one game.

That's probably the right way to view this 2026 group, too. Hill, Douglas, Miller, Bailey and Trotter give us really good reasons to pay attention because their debuts were built on more than one or two highlights. Bain Jr., Johnson and Freeling gave us reasons to watch just as closely for a different reason. Week 1 isn't a verdict. But every once in a while, when it all comes together, it gives us a useful first clue about what could follow.