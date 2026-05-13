2026 NFL schedule: Miles traveled for all 32 teams, with 49ers set for historically grueling season
Here are the miles each of the 32 NFL teams are scheduled to travel in 2026
The 2026 NFL schedule is set to be released this Thursday night. Several games have been leaked, such as the full international schedule, which includes an NFL-record nine games. We also know the first few primetime matchups, such as the Cowboys at Giants on "Sunday Night Football" in Week 1, and Broncos at Chiefs on "Monday Night Football."
While we don't know the full NFL schedule just yet, we do know the opponents each team will play -- home and away. Now that we also have the full international schedule, we know which teams will have the toughest travel schedules this upcoming season.
Bill Speros of Bookies.com has calculated all of the miles each NFL team will travel in 2026, measuring from stadium to stadium. He discovered that teams will travel a total of 628,873 miles this year, which equals 25.2 trips around the circumference of the Earth. Let's take a look at Speros' research:
|Rank
|Team
|Miles traveled
1
38,105
2
34,847
3
28,470
4
27,980
5
27,590
6
27,568
7
24,816
8
23,392
9
22,115
10
22,056
11
21,892
12
21,099
13
19,734
14
19,129
15
18,958
16
18,491
17
18,401
18
18,157
19
18,109
20
17,431
21
17,422
22
15,868
23
15,646
24
15,177
25
14,852
26
14,183
27
14,038
28
12,673
29
12,185
30
10,676
31
9,073
32
8,740
49ers set to make travel history
The 49ers are expected to break an NFL record with over 38,100 miles traveled. A big reason why is because they are participating in the first NFL Australia game, but also make a trip to Mexico City in Week 11. The 49ers will become the first NFL team to play multiple international games in non-consecutive weeks. Speros says the 49ers will cross 58 time zones, breaking the record of 42 set by the Chargers last year.
There is a caveat, however. If the 49ers bundle their two trips east (Giants and Falcons), they would not break the miles traveled record, per CBS Sports Research. However, we don't know if those games will be close together on the schedule. Maybe the NFL gives San Francisco a break and puts those road matchups on back-to-back weeks so the 49ers can stay on that side of the country.
Panthers winners of the travel lottery
While the 49ers will travel the most miles in 2026, the Panthers will travel the fewest with 8,740. San Francisco travels 4.4x more miles than Carolina this year! The Panthers will make just six time zone changes, and don't travel west of Minneapolis.
It's a pretty nice benefit for the Panthers, who surprised many by clinching the NFC South last year for the first time since their last Super Bowl appearance with an 8-9 record. The Panthers kept up their momentum in the offseason, luring former Eagles pass rusher Jaelan Phillips and Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd to Charlotte with lucrative contracts in free agency. This is a team that wants to continue to improve, and the league has handed the franchise a big bonus with a lax travel schedule.