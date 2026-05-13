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The 2026 NFL schedule is set to be released this Thursday night. Several games have been leaked, such as the full international schedule, which includes an NFL-record nine games. We also know the first few primetime matchups, such as the Cowboys at Giants on "Sunday Night Football" in Week 1, and Broncos at Chiefs on "Monday Night Football."

While we don't know the full NFL schedule just yet, we do know the opponents each team will play -- home and away. Now that we also have the full international schedule, we know which teams will have the toughest travel schedules this upcoming season. 

Bill Speros of Bookies.com has calculated all of the miles each NFL team will travel in 2026, measuring from stadium to stadium. He discovered that teams will travel a total of 628,873 miles this year, which equals 25.2 trips around the circumference of the Earth. Let's take a look at Speros' research:

RankTeamMiles traveled

1

San Francisco 49ers

38,105

2

Los Angeles Rams

34,847

3

Houston Texans

28,470

4

Dallas Cowboys

27,980

5

New England Patriots

27,590

6

Miami Dolphins

27,568

7

Los Angeles Chargers

24,816

8

Jacksonville Jaguars

23,392

9

Philadelphia Eagles

22,115

10

Seattle Seahawks

22,056

11

New Orleans Saints

21,892

12

Las Vegas Raiders

21,099

13

Buffalo Bills

19,734

14

Denver Broncos

19,129

15

Detroit Lions

18,958

16

Washington Commanders

18,491

17

Kansas City Chiefs

18,401

18

Tennessee Titans

18,157

19

New York Giants

18,109

20

Atlanta Falcons

17,431

21

Baltimore Ravens

17,422

22

Indianapolis Colts

15,868

23

Arizona Cardinals

15,646

24

Cincinnati Bengals

15,177

25

Minnesota Vikings

14,852

26

Pittsburgh Steelers

14,183

27

New York Jets

14,038

28

Green Bay Packers

12,673

29

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

12,185

30

Chicago Bears

10,676

31

Cleveland Browns

9,073

32

Carolina Panthers

8,740

49ers set to make travel history

The 49ers are expected to break an NFL record with over 38,100 miles traveled. A big reason why is because they are participating in the first NFL Australia game, but also make a trip to Mexico City in Week 11. The 49ers will become the first NFL team to play multiple international games in non-consecutive weeks. Speros says the 49ers will cross 58 time zones, breaking the record of 42 set by the Chargers last year. 

There is a caveat, however. If the 49ers bundle their two trips east (Giants and Falcons), they would not break the miles traveled record, per CBS Sports Research. However, we don't know if those games will be close together on the schedule. Maybe the NFL gives San Francisco a break and puts those road matchups on back-to-back weeks so the 49ers can stay on that side of the country.

Panthers winners of the travel lottery

While the 49ers will travel the most miles in 2026, the Panthers will travel the fewest with 8,740. San Francisco travels 4.4x more miles than Carolina this year! The Panthers will make just six time zone changes, and don't travel west of Minneapolis.

It's a pretty nice benefit for the Panthers, who surprised many by clinching the NFC South last year for the first time since their last Super Bowl appearance with an 8-9 record. The Panthers kept up their momentum in the offseason, luring former Eagles pass rusher Jaelan Phillips and Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd to Charlotte with lucrative contracts in free agency. This is a team that wants to continue to improve, and the league has handed the franchise a big bonus with a lax travel schedule. 