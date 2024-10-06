Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones suffered a hip injury during the first half of their Week 5 London matchup against the New York Jets. Originally listed as questionable to return, Jones was ruled out in the third quarter, per NFL Network broadcast.

Jones rushed seven times for 29 yards and caught one pass for 24 yards before exiting with his injury. He was coming off a successful revenge game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4, rushing 22 times for 93 yards while adding 46 yards through the air.

Jones is one of two players to record 250 rushing yards and 100 receiving yards this season, along with New Orleans Saints star Alvin Kamara. His 321 rushing yards entering this matchup ranked eighth in the NFL.

With Jones now out, Ty Chandler will step up as Minnesota's running back as the Vikings fight to remain undefeated.