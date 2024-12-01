Aaron Rodgers is undecided on playing in 2025, and many around the NFL consider him a long shot to return to the New York Jets. It's possible the quarterback won't even finish 2024 as Gang Green's starter, however, with both Rodgers and interim coach Jeff Ulbrich leaving the door open for change in the wake of Sunday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks, which dropped New York to 3-9 on the season.

Asked after the game if the Jets are considering benching Rodgers, Ulbrich was noncommittal.

"Not as of today," he said, via The Athletic.

Rodgers was equally vague when asked if he expects the Jets to make a change.

"Yeah, I don't know," he said. "We'll figure that out when we have those conversations."

Rodgers, who turns 41 on Monday, threw two touchdowns and one interception Sunday, but finished with only 185 yards, completing just 53.8% of his throws. Afterward, Seahawks defender Leonard Williams suggested to reporters the aging quarterback "doesn't want to take big hits ... anymore."

Aaron Rodgers NYJ • QB • #8 CMP% 62.5 YDs 2627 TD 19 INT 8 YD/Att 6.27 View Profile

Veteran journeyman Tyrod Taylor is the Jets' current backup.

Rodgers recently denied a report by The Athletic indicating he's already eager for a fresh start for another team, but was noncommittal about his playing future, admitting the Jets' future hires at head coach and general manager will likely determine whether he returns for a third season in New York.