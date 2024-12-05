It's going to be a busy offseason for the New York Jets. Not only do they have to hire a new head coach and general manager, but they also have to decide what they want to do with Aaron Rodgers.

The quarterback has said that he wants to return to New York for the 2025 season, but it's not clear if the interest is mutual. Jets owner Woody Johnson reportedly wanted to bench Rodgers after a loss to the Broncos' in Week 4 and there have been multiple reports stating that Rodgers is a long shot to return to the Jets in 2025.

There is some speculation that Rodgers could save his job if he plays well down the stretch, but the four-time MVP isn't buying it, he thinks that claim is "ridiculous.'' Rodgers believes that he's already done enough in his career and that he shouldn't be judged by what happens over the final five games of the season.

"I think it is ridiculous, with all due respect," Rodgers told the media on Wednesday. "If they want me to stay, fantastic. If it takes these five games, maybe they don't know what I bring to the table, but that being said, I'd love to play really frigging well the last five games."

Although Rodgers has publicly stated that he wants to play for the Jets next season, he also understands that the team might want to move on, and if that happens, he won't be shedding any tears.

"I'd like to be healthy, I'd like to end on my feet and then I'd like to play well and I'd like to feel like I'm wanted back," Rodgers said of his future."If not, I will not be offended, I won't be upset. I'll be so thankful either way, whatever happens here. I have to be healthy [both] mentally and physically and there has to be interest on both sides."

If the Jets don't want him, then Rodgers said he'll sit back and take about a month to think about his future.

"I'll look at other options, but first, I'll think about whether I want to play or not," Rodgers said.

The quarterback did note that he just "re-did" his house in New Jersey with the idea that he'd be playing a "few more years" in the area, so right now, he's saying all the right things about possibly staying with the Jets, but it remains to be seen if the team actually wants him back.