During the offseason, many had the New York Jets in the Super Bowl conversation. Flash forward a few months later and the team is 3-9, fired its coach and general manager and rumors are circulating that some in the organization want Aaron Rodgers benched while more talk has Rodgers wanting out of New York all together at season's end. Safe to say the wheels have fallen off, but despite the struggles, Rodgers says he wants to "finish the season the right way."

For Rodgers, that means being on the field as the starter, as long as he stays healthy.

Reports late last month said Rodgers has played through multiple injuries this season and has resisted scans, to avoid a significant injury popping up and sidelining him. He's been on the injury report, but has started each game this season. The future Hall of Famer maintains that he is feeling good and wants to continue to be QB1 for the Jets.

"My body feels great, I want to be out there with the guys," Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday.

Before the season, Rodgers said his goal was to win the Super Bowl, but he also revealed another goal he had post injury, after going down with a season-ending injury just four offensive snaps into last season.

"One of my goals this year coming back from the Achilles was to play all 17 games," Rodgers said, adding that he wished it was more because he was aiming for a playoff run.

Jets interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said on Monday that No. 8 will be the starter going forward because "we think he gives us the best opportunity to win."

Rodgers echoed Ulbrich saying he is planning to lead the offense, even if the team continues to lose.

Following the loss to the Seattle Seahawks this week, Ulbrich didn't commit to his QB plans.

"Not as of today," he said, via The Athletic, when he was asked about a quarterback change, but later clarified saying Rodgers is "our quarterback."

Rodgers was also noncommittal after the game, saying, "Yeah, I don't know. We'll figure that out when we have those conversations."

Even though Rodgers has implied he wants to finish out this season, there are reports that he could be wearing a different uniform come 2025. He is a long shot to stay with the Jets, according to NFL Media.

"As far as my future goes, I haven't told anybody in my life that I wanna play in 2025 [but not for] the Jets," Rodgers said. "That's 100% false. ... I'm gonna wait and see what happens at the end of the season if they want me back. ... I've really enjoyed my time in New York. ... I've made some great friendships with the team, and I've enjoyed living in Jersey. So I'm not jumping off ship."

The Jets visit the Miami Dolphins in Week 14.