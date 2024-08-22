It's official: Aaron Rodgers will not play a single snap in the 2024 NFL preseason, according to ESPN, despite the New York Jets quarterback missing almost his entire 2023 campaign due to a torn Achilles.

That means the former NFL MVP will make his 2024 debut in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers.

The decision comes days after Rodgers and Jets head coach Robert Saleh left the door open for the veteran signal-caller to suit up against the New York Giants in the club's upcoming exhibition finale.

"You never know," Rodgers told CBS New York during the Jets' third preseason game. "I'm not sure. I mean, I feel like Saleh already ruled me out a few weeks ago, but if I beg him, maybe I'll get to be out there."

The quarterback was referring to Saleh's suggestion in late July that Rodgers was unlikely to suit up for any preseason games, with the coach telling reporters at the time his "instincts" were to be extra cautious with the former NFL MVP. Following last Saturday's game, Saleh didn't commit to that approach, teasing that Rodgers had a chance to see some reps against the Giants before the real games begin.

"[Aaron's] going to be included in the conversations along with the coordinators and [general manager Joe Douglas], and we're going to make the best decision for the team," Saleh said prior to the third preseason game.