Agent's Take: Explaining the NFL's post-June 1 designation and this year's biggest cuts

June 2 is an important date on the NFL calendar. Under the NFL's salary cap rules, bonus proration from remaining or future contract years is delayed until the following league year when a player is released, retires or is traded after June 1.

The date used to carry greater significance in the NFL. It marked the beginning of the final wave of free agency. Teams would primarily release players with excessive contracts or declining performance because of the change in salary cap implications.

In some years, more than 20 players were released after June 1. Some of the big-name players to hit the open market as June salary cap casualties included Hall of Famers Jerry Rice and Kurt Warner.

These free agents were at a disadvantage in the marketplace because most teams had already filled their needs through the NFL Draft, and salary cap space was at a premium. As a result, most of the released players couldn't secure deals that reflected their market value had they been available earlier.

This changed in 2006. To rectify the situation, the 2006 NFL collective bargaining agreement included a provision allowing teams to release up to two players each league year before June 2 (known as a post-June 1 designation) that are treated under the salary cap as though they were released after June 1.

With a post-June 1 designation, a team must carry the player's full cap number until June 2 even though he is no longer part of the roster. The player's salary comes off the books at that time unless it is guaranteed.

This provision has been included in every subsequent CBA, including the current labor agreement. Post-June 1 designations don't apply to trades.

A majority of time when a player is traded or released, there is a residual cap charge, largely because of bonus proration. This cap charge for a player who is no longer on a team's roster is commonly referred to as dead money. It is typically a sunk cost where money isn't owed to the player. Only when there are salary guarantees or money previously paid in the current league year at the time of a release or trade is there an actual payment associated with dead money.

Eleven players have been released during the 2026 league year with a post-June 1 designation. Only the current year's bonus proration counts against the 2026 salary cap when players are released or traded after June 1 this league year. Any future bonus proration becomes a 2027 salary cap charge.

Four teams -- the Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings -- used both of their post-June 1 designations. These 11 players are listed below, along with the salary cap implications of their departures.

Tua Tagovailoa ATL • QB • #1 CMP% 67.7 YDs 2660 TD 20 INT 15 YD/Att 6.93 View Profile

2026 salary cap number: $56,267,647

$56,267,647 2026 compensation: $55 million

$55 million 2026 dead money: $55.4 million (includes $15 million option bonus and $39 million 2026 base salary guarantee)

$55.4 million (includes $15 million option bonus and $39 million 2026 base salary guarantee) 2026 salary cap savings: $867,647

$867,647 2027 dead money: $43.8 million

As expected, Tua Tagovailoa was expendable under the new regime of general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley. The Dolphins gave Malik Willis a three-year, $67.5 million contract with $45 million fully guaranteed to replace Tagovailoa at quarterback.

The $99.2 million in total dead money is a record tied to a single player contract. The $55.4 million in 2026 is also a record for dead money associated with an individual player in a single league year.

The dead money is so high because Tagovailoa's $54 million 2026 base salary was fully guaranteed. To avoid a 2026 dead-money charge of $67.4 million, the Dolphins exercised an option for a dummy/voiding 2030 contract year before Tagovailoa's release in March by making a $15 million payment (i.e., an option bonus).

Upon exercise, the option bonus was prorated at $3 million annually on Miami's salary cap from 2026 through 2030. The dead-money charges would have been $67.4 million in 2026 and $31.8 million in 2027 had the option not been exercised.

Kyler Murray MIN • QB • #1 CMP% 68.3 YDs 962 TD 6 INT 3 YD/Att 5.98 View Profile

2026 salary cap number: $51,711,466

$51,711,466 2026 compensation: $42,542,500

$42,542,500 2026 dead money: $46,568,966 (includes $22.835 million 2026 base salary guarantee and $13.965 million 2026 roster bonus guarantee)

$46,568,966 (includes $22.835 million 2026 base salary guarantee and $13.965 million 2026 roster bonus guarantee) 2026 salary cap savings: $5,142,500

$5,142,500 2027 dead money: $3,961,966

Kyler Murray was effectively benched in favor of Jacoby Brissett, a journeyman backup quarterback, before going on injured reserve in Week 10 with the right foot sprain he suffered five games into the 2025 season. Arizona's offense operated more efficiently with Brissett at the helm.

The Cardinals attempted to trade Murray before his release in March but couldn't find a taker because of his contract. Three years worth $125,234,860, including $36.8 million fully guaranteed for 2026, remained on the five-year, $230.1 million contract extension Murray signed in 2022.

Kirk Cousins LV • QB • #8 CMP% 61.7 YDs 1721 TD 10 INT 5 YD/Att 6.4 View Profile

2026 salary cap number: $24.6 million

$24.6 million 2026 compensation: $12.1 million

$12.1 million 2026 dead money: $22.5 million (includes $10 million 2026 roster bonus guarantee)

$22.5 million (includes $10 million 2026 roster bonus guarantee) 2026 salary cap savings: $2.1 million

$2.1 million 2027 dead money: $12.5 million

The Falcons reworked Kirk Cousins' contract as the end of the 2025 regular season approached to pave the way for his release with a post-June 1 designation. His $35 million 2026 base salary was reduced to $2.1 million, freeing up $32.9 million in 2026 cap space.

Cousins' 2027 base salary was increased by $32.9 million to $67.9 million, with that money becoming fully guaranteed on the third day of the 2026 league year (March 13). By NFL Collective Bargaining Agreement rules, a post-June 1 designation is prohibited when contract modifications occur after the end of the previous regular season.

2026 salary cap number: $4.3 million

$4.3 million 2026 compensation: $1.3 million

$1.3 million 2026 dead money: $3 million

$3 million 2026 salary cap savings: $1.3 million

$1.3 million 2027 dead money: $7.6 million

The one-year, $10.25 million deal Harrison Smith signed with the Vikings last March was designed with the use of a post-June 1 designation in mind. There were 2026 through 2029 contract years for bonus-proration purposes. Smith's $25 million 2027 base salary was set to become fully guaranteed on the third day of the 2026 league year if he wasn't released. The Vikings remain open to Smith, who is 37 and contemplating retirement, returning for a 15th season in Minnesota.

2026 salary cap number: $31,202,742

$31,202,742 2026 compensation: $20.23 million

$20.23 million 2026 dead money: $10,972,742

$10,972,742 2026 salary cap savings: $20.23 million

$20.23 million 2027 dead money: $12,886,500

Bradley Chubb had a team-high 8.5 sacks for the Dolphins in 2025 after missing the entire 2024 season because of a severe right knee injury (torn ACL, meniscus and patellar tendon) suffered late in the 2023 season. A difficult Dolphins salary cap situation prompted Chubb's departure.

David Njoku LAC • TE • #85 TAR 48 REC 33 REC YDs 293 REC TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

2026 salary cap number: $10.834 million

$10.834 million 2026 compensation: $1.3 million

$1.3 million 2026 dead money: $9.534 million

$9.534 million 2026 salary cap savings: $1.3 million

$1.3 million 2027 dead money: $14.797 million

David Njoku's contract with the Browns was set to expire on its own terms until a contract maneuver during the middle of the 2025 season. Dummy/voiding 2026 through 2028 contract years were converted into real contract years. Njoku's 2028 base salary was an unsecured $75 million that became fully guaranteed on the third day of the 2026 league year (March 13) to ensure he would be released. The Browns would have had $24.331 million in 2026 dead money for Njoku without this creative salary-cap accounting maneuver.

2026 salary cap number: $10,356,666

$10,356,666 2026 compensation: $9 million

$9 million 2026 dead money: $2,166,666

$2,166,666 2026 salary cap savings: $8.19 million

$8.19 million 2027 dead money: $2,166,668

The Broncos ignored durability concerns about Dre Greenlaw when signing him to a three-year, $31.5 million contract averaging $10.5 million per year and worth up to $34.5 million in 2025 free agency. Greenlaw's inability to stay healthy was a major factor in Denver releasing him after just one season.

2026 salary cap number: $23,866,666

$23,866,666 2026 compensation: $17.7 million

$17.7 million 2026 dead money: $12,666,666

$12,666,666 2026 salary cap savings: $11.2 million (includes $8 million 2026 base salary guarantee)

$11.2 million (includes $8 million 2026 base salary guarantee) 2027 dead money: $4,666,668

An $8 million 2026 base salary guarantee wasn't enough for Jonathan Allen to earn a second year with the Vikings after signing a three-year, $51 million contract worth up to $60 million through incentives and salary escalators as an unrestricted free agent in 2025. An additional $8 million of Allen's 2026 base salary was set to become fully guaranteed on the third day of the 2026 league year.

2026 salary cap number: $10.393 million

$10.393 million 2026 compensation: $2.1 million

$2.1 million 2026 dead money: $8.293 million

$8.293 million 2026 salary cap savings: $2.1 million

$2.1 million 2027 dead money: $13.011 million

The Browns used the poison-pill concept employed with Njoku in a preseason contract restructure to create 2025 salary cap space. Wyatt Teller's unsecured $99 million 2028 base salary becoming fully guaranteed on the third day of the 2026 league year was the poison pill in this case.

2026 salary cap number: $12,838,235

$12,838,235 2026 compensation: $9.05 million

$9.05 million 2026 dead money: $4 million

$4 million 2026 salary cap savings: $8,838,235

$8,838,235 2027 dead money: $8 million

Signing Nate Hobbs to a four-year, $48 million contract in 2025 free agency backfired on the Packers. Green Bay overestimated Hobbs' ability to play on the perimeter in addition to playing slot cornerback. Hobbs made $17,988,235 during his one-season stint in Green Bay.

2026 salary cap number: $5,278,431

$5,278,431 2026 compensation: $3.7 million

$3.7 million 2026 dead money: $2,666,666 (includes $1 million March roster bonus)

$2,666,666 (includes $1 million March roster bonus) 2026 salary cap savings: $2,611,765

$2,611,765 2027 dead money: $1,666,668

Brandon McManus' days in Green Bay were numbered after the Packers selected University of Florida kicker Trey Smack in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Making 80% of his field-goal attempts last season when the league-average conversion rate was 85.6% didn't help his cause.