There are reports that running back Alvin Kamara has requested a trade from the New Orleans Saints, but the veteran denies any such news. Kamara addressed the rumors directly on social media in a series of tweets.

He quote tweeted a report that said Kamara formally requested a trade as the Saints are looking to rebuild and that the team is seeking a third-round pick or better and pick swap for the veteran, writing, "incorrect."

He also tweeted, "I ain't request a trade.. so that's a lie. I'm in an orange robe on the way to Knoxville. #WhoDat"

Another tweet read, "If it's any news I'll report that sh- from my couch [or something].. or I'll call my brutha [Michael Thomas] and have him break the news other than that we vibed out."

Kamara joined the Saints in 2017 as a third-round pick and has been a major part of their offense during his time there, earning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, five Pro Bowl nods and was Second Team All-Pro twice. He has 6,267 career rushing yards with 60 trips to the end zone on the ground.

The Saints currently stand at 2-5 after a rough "Thursday Night Football" loss to the Denver Broncos, in which fans were so fed up that many left early. Kamara said it was the first time in his career, all spent in New Orleans, that he saw people leave the Mercedes-Benz Superdome before the game was over.

He admitted that if he was a fan, he'd leave too, not blaming them for their frustration and adding that it's on the team to play better to keep fans in the stands.

Kamara leads the team with 438 rushing yards on 111 carries so far this season. The Saints face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 8.