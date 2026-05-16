Since giving Anthony Richardson permission to seek a trade in February, the Indianapolis Colts have re-signed starting quarterback Daniel Jones to avoid the transition tag following last season's Achilles injury and continue to develop 2025 draft pick Riley Leonard as his backup.

Richardson, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, has one season left on his rookie contract after the franchise declined his fifth-year option. But he has a positive mindset this offseason after reporting to voluntary workouts this month.

"The Colts are still giving me a chance to go out there and work, work hard and potentially get on the field," Richardson told the Indianapolis Star this week. "Glad to be able to stay in the NFL and put the work in. Just showing up at OTAs, it was a blessing in disguise for me because I just wanted to work and they allowed me to do that so I'm thankful for that."

Richardson is 8-7 in 15 starts for the Colts over the past three seasons, much of that action coming across 11 games in 2024 when he threw for 1,814 yards, eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He added 499 yards on 86 carries with six scores, but fumbled seven times with turnover issues that lingered.

The flashes have been there from Richardson, whose college film at Florida was limited compared to other projected first-round picks during his draft cycle. There's arm talent and effective burst as a runner, but consistency hasn't arrived yet at the NFL level. The gap between ceiling and execution is exactly what has kept the Colts from re-signing him.

Giveaways have been the most persistent issue. Richardson's aggressive style, which made him a tantalizing prospect, has too often burned him against structured NFL defenses that disguise coverage and punish hesitation. When Richardson's timing is off -- he has a career completion rate of 50.6% -- drives stall quickly. And when reads are late, the offense becomes overly reliant on off-schedule plays rather than rhythm-based efficiency.

That doesn't work in Shane Steichen's system and explains why Jones has been the better, more reliable option under center for the franchise. Indianapolis started the 2025 campaign 7-1 -- its best eight-game stretch since 2009 -- but collapsed after Jones' injury.

No risk for Colts

Indianapolis is comfortable pivoting away from Richardson and meeting his trade request if a proper suitor emerges, but for now, he'll play out his initial deal as a depth-chart option. The Colts are 25-26 since taking a calculated chance on Richardson with the fourth overall selection three years ago and haven't appeared in the postseason.

Richardson was placed on injured reserve in Week 6 last season with vision issues after fracturing his orbital bone, but he's back to full strength and appears anxious to battle for the No. 2 spot this offseason.

"If I don't put that work in to be a better player, then I won't be in the NFL," Richardson said. "I just want to work hard and constantly think about my opportunity that I have now and try to take advantage of it."

Richardson's goal now is to provide value in any way he can, and that starts with his renewed mentality of blocking out the noise that has lingered throughout his career. If Jones goes down this season or is ineffective, Richardson's decision-making and success with quick-game concepts likely determines his ceiling on the field.

But even if Richardson accomplishes those things, can he evolve into a true high-volume passer capable of winning from the pocket in critical situations? He hasn't shown that yet, which is precisely why the Colts haven't heard any solid offers in terms of a trade.