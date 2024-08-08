While he may not always get the credit his deserves, Matthew Stafford certainly has the respect of Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams.

When asked to name the NFL's top-two quarterbacks, Williams respectively went with Aaron Rodgers and Stafford, the veteran Rams' passer who is entering his 16th NFL season. Williams said that he watched Stafford growing up and his appreciation for him deepened as his understanding of football grew.

"I mean, he's unbelievable," Williams recently said on "Up & Adams". "Like, there's a couple plays where he'll go play action ... he has the (linebacker) on a string, like he wants the backer to go here, and he'll throw it right behind his head (with) the perfect touch, perfect velocity."

Williams took issue with Stafford voted as league's 42nd best player in the NFL Top 100 Ranking.

"I was not happy," Williams said. "I don't think I can name two quarterbacks, two, three quarterbacks that play the position better than Matthew Stafford."

Matthew Stafford LAR • QB • #9 CMP% 62.6 YDs 3965 TD 24 INT 11 YD/Att 7.61 View Profile

Josh Allen, the Bills' dynamic quarterback, was mentioned at this point in the interview. Williams, though, didn't backtrack in his assessment of Stafford being a top-two quarterback.

"Matthew Stafford is Matthew Stafford," Williams responded. "Aaron Rodgers -- right now in the game -- is my No. 1 QB. ... Matthew is top-two in the league. I give him his respect."

It's safe to say that Williams wouldn't mind having the career that Stafford has enjoyed so far. While his individual accolades (two Pro Bowls and zero All-Pros) are somewhat lacking, Stafford is nevertheless one of the most productive quarterbacks in NFL history. He enters the 2024 season No. 11 all-time in both career passing yards and career touchdown passes.

Stafford, who spent the first 12 years of his career with the Lions, won the ultimate prize after helping lead the Rams to a Super Bowl title at the end of his first season in Los Angeles.