Bears draft picks 2020: NFL Draft order, grades by team, Chicago's Round 4-7 selections

The Bears are stuck without a first-round pick for the second straight year due to the trade that brought Khalil Mack to the Windy City, but that same deal also has them positioned to pick twice in the second round. They acted fast by finding a player who is hopefully the final solution (in a long line of attempts) at tight end and an absolute steal in a cornerback who might have just been this draft's most physical player at his position. We'll be tracking every player they take and every grade they receive for those picks in this space throughout draft weekend.

Chicago Bears 2020 draft picks tracker

RoundOverallPlayer SelectedGrade
2 43* TE Cole Kmet, Notre Dame C+
2 50 CB Jaylon Johnson, Utah A
5 163

6 196

6 200*

7 226*

7 233

* Acquired via trade
^ Compensatory pick

Chicago Bears 2020 draft trade notes

  • No. 43 and 226 acquired from Raiders as part of Khalil Mack trade
  • No. 200 acquired from Eagles as part of Jordan Howard trade

