Bears draft picks 2020: NFL Draft order, grades by team, Chicago's Round 4-7 selections
Keep track of exactly who the Bears are taking where during the 2020 NFL Draft
The Bears are stuck without a first-round pick for the second straight year due to the trade that brought Khalil Mack to the Windy City, but that same deal also has them positioned to pick twice in the second round. They acted fast by finding a player who is hopefully the final solution (in a long line of attempts) at tight end and an absolute steal in a cornerback who might have just been this draft's most physical player at his position. We'll be tracking every player they take and every grade they receive for those picks in this space throughout draft weekend.
You can follow along with the draft pick by pick by heading to our draft tracker and checking out our grades in real time.
Chicago Bears 2020 draft picks tracker
|Round
|Overall
|Player Selected
|Grade
|2
|43*
|TE Cole Kmet, Notre Dame
|C+
|2
|50
|CB Jaylon Johnson, Utah
|A
|5
|163
|
|
|6
|196
|
|
|6
|200*
|
|
|7
|226*
|
|
|7
|233
|
|
* Acquired via trade
^ Compensatory pick
Chicago Bears 2020 draft trade notes
- No. 43 and 226 acquired from Raiders as part of Khalil Mack trade
- No. 200 acquired from Eagles as part of Jordan Howard trade
