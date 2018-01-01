Bears fire John Fox after going 14-34 in three disappointing seasons

The Bears fired John Fox on Monday morning hours after the Bears lost to the Vikings and finished the season with a 5-11 record. The team lost at least 10 games in each of Fox's three seasons in Chicago and now general manager Ryan Pace will look for a new coach to work with a young team that will be built around 2017 first-round pick Mitchell Trubisky.

CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported as much over the weekend, noting that the organization's plan going forward will focus on developing the young franchise quarterback, who was handcuffed by conservative game plans, which became a frustrating hallmark of Fox's stint in Chicago.

More from La Canfora, who mentions Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, and Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur as possible candidates to replace Fox.

It remains to be seen if front-office changes come -- some head-coaching candidates may prefer to work with a different general manager -- but the Bears will be interested in talking to some of the established offensive coaches. New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur will merit consideration -- both are former NFL head coaches as well -- while Pace has strong ties to the New Orleans organization, and with that team thriving this season under Sean Payton, some members of that staff could be involved in the process as well.

Fox may not be the only coach leaving the Bears' staff.

Bears DC Vic Fangio is going to be super hot as a DC candidate (Green Bay, Baltimore if Pees retired). Could get HC looks, too — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 1, 2018

In what proved to be the final press conference as the Bears' head coach, Fox was uninterested in talking about his future following the team's 11th loss of the season.

"Look, I'm here, league makes me be here to talk about this game and that's what we'll keep it to," Fox said about the prospects he would be fired. "Anything after that we'll keep you posted."

Fox, who rose through the ranks as a defensive coach, was just 14-34 in three seasons with the Bears. He had much more success with the Broncos, where he was 46-18 from 2011-2014, and 73-71 with the Panthers from 2002-2010.