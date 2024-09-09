The first full Sunday of the 2024 NFL season is officially in the books, and it was a wild one.

The Chicago Bears might have had the most bizarre win of the day: They overcame a 17-point deficit to beat the Titans and they did it without scoring an offensive touchdown. The Bears scored two touchdowns during their 24-17 win over the Titans with one coming on a blocked punt that was returned for a touchdown by Jonathan Owens, and another one coming on a pick six by Tyrique Stevenson.

With the win, the Bears became just the third team in NFL history to overcome a 17-point deficit without recording an offensive TD, joining the 2006 Bears and the 2016 Chiefs. The Bears ended up making it to the Super Bowl the last time they pulled off a comeback like this, so fans in Chicago will definitely be hoping that lightning strikes twice.

That was definitely one of the wildest stats from Week 1 uncovered by the CBS Sports research department over the weekend.

With that in mind, let's check out 13 more wild stats from Week 1:

Although Aubrey's kick didn't count, it seems like it's only going to be a matter of time before he sets the NFL record.

As you can see above, the 66-yarder had plenty of leg and it won't be surprising if he ends up becoming the first player in NFL history to hit from 70.