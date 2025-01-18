Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams was spotted cheering on his former school, USC, as its men's basketball team took on Wisconsin on Saturday. Williams was seen courtside wearing a cast on his right throwing hand.

Here's a look at the former No. 1 pick cheering on the Trojans:

According to NFL Network, Williams had a cyst removed, which is why he was wearing the cast. It is considered "minor" and Williams will be "fine," per the report.

Williams and the Bears finished 5-12 this season, last in the NFC North. Williams finished the season with 3,541 yards, 20 passing touchdowns and six interceptions.

The first overall pick's rookie season certainly didn't go as he or the team hoped and he will enter Year 2 under a new regime. The Bears fired head coach Matt Eberflus after a Thanksgiving loss to the Detroit Lions and are now searching for their next head coach.