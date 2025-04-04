The Chicago Bears got Caleb Williams a new head coach this offseason, hiring Ben Johnson from the rival Detroit Lions. Now they're giving the young quarterback a new backup as well, on Thursday agreeing to terms with free agent Case Keenum on a one-year contract, as ESPN reported.

Keenum's deal is worth up to $3 million, per ESPN, which suggests he's a safe bet to make the club's 2025 roster alongside incumbent backup Tyson Bagent. The 37-year-old Keenum is most likely to serve as the third-string quarterback, according to the Chicago Sun-Times, while helping to mentor Williams.

Keenum spent the last two seasons in a similar role with the Houston Texans, sitting behind C.J. Stroud and Davis Mills as the elder statesmen of the team's quarterback room. He technically missed the entire 2024 season due to injury, but he also boasts 66 career starts from time with eight different NFL teams.

Bears seven-round 2025 NFL mock draft: Chicago helps Caleb Williams by selecting Ashton Jeanty, speedy wideout Bryan DeArdo

Originally undrafted out of Houston in 2012, the veteran reserve is perhaps best known for the one-year stint he had with the Bears' NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings in 2017. Replacing the injured Sam Bradford and Teddy Bridgewater that year, Keenum helped lead Minnesota to a surprise 13-3 finish, complete with a "Minneapolis Miracle" postseason touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs that sent the Vikings to the NFC championship. He subsequently served the entire 2018 season as the Denver Broncos' starter.