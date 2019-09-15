Bears vs. Broncos: Live updates, game stats, highlights for Week 2 matchup

The Chicago Bears won the NFC North in 2018, but after losing at home to the Green Bay Packers in Week 1, they will have to do something very few teams have accomplished since 2000 -- defeating the Broncos in Denver in the first two weeks of September. As my colleague R.J. White pointed out earlier this week, going back to 1975, the Broncos are 48-6 straight up at home in Weeks 1 and 2 (including 22-1 since 2000).

The Broncos were not expected to win the AFC West heading into Week 1, and a loss to the lowly Oakland Raiders didn't do much to sway that opinion. They are still looking for an identity on the offensive side of the ball after making changes at the starting quarterback position (Joe Flacco) and revamping their offensive system entirely under first-year offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello. The goal of Scangarello's offense -- a Kyle Shanahan disciple -- is to live through the outside zone run game. Scangarello's quarterback needs to be efficient in the play-action passing game, but in Week 1, Flacco wasn't efficient in any area of the field. Flacco's ball placement was troubling both in the red zone and beyond it.

First-year Broncos head coach Vic Fangio came over from the Bears where he coordinated arguably the NFL's best defense in 2018. The Raiders moved the ball in the first half, but they were slowed down by Fangio in the second half. He enters Week 2 in a prime spot for a bounceback against Mitchell Trubisky and the Matt Nagy offense he practiced against every day last season.

