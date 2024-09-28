The Los Angeles Rams (1-2) and Chicago Bears (1-2) will both be looking to get back to the .500 mark when they square off on Sunday afternoon. Chicago opened the season with a 24-17 win over Tennessee before dropping a pair of close road games against the Texans and Colts. Los Angeles snapped its two-game losing streak with a 27-24 upset win over San Francisco last week as a 6-point home underdog. This is the first meeting between the Bears and Rams since 2021, when Los Angeles cruised to a 34-14 win at home.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Soldier Field. The Bears are favored by 3 points in the latest Bears vs. Rams odds, while the over/under is 40.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Rams vs. Bears picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Bears vs. Rams spread: Bears -3

Bears vs. Rams over/under: 40.5 points

Bears vs. Rams money line: Bears -155, Rams +132

Why the Bears can cover

The Bears came up just short in back-to-back road games, but they opened the season with a win over Tennessee at home. Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams has shown progress in all three games, setting a Bears rookie record with 363 passing yards and two touchdowns against the Colts last week. He could have all his top targets available after veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen returned to practice this week and is officially listed as questionable.

The six-time Pro Bowler has been sidelined since the season opener due to a heel injury, and he forms a dangerous trio with rookie Rome Odunze and DJ Moore. Odunze posted his first 100-yard game last week, catching six passes for 112 yards and a touchdown. The Bears have covered the spread in five of their last six games against NFC opponents.

Why the Rams can cover

Los Angeles picked up its first win of the season in surprising fashion last week, taking down San Francisco as a 6-point underdog. The Rams were without wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, but Tutu Atwell stepped up with four receptions for 93 yards. They also leaned heavily on running back Kyren Williams, who had 89 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Chicago has the second-fewest rushing yards per game (72.7) in the NFL this season, as D'Andre Swift is averaging just 1.8 yards per attempt. Williams has also been sacked 13 times behind a struggling offensive line, and the Rams have two outstanding young pass rushers in Byron Young and Jared Verse. The Rams have covered the spread in eight of their last 11 games.

How to make Bears vs. Rams picks

