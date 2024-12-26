Few quarterbacks like to sling the ball with more pizzazz than Caleb Williams and Geno Smith. Though they don't necessarily captain world-class contenders, both signal-callers have a knack for splashy playmaking, the former using his legs to set up rocket-armed darts as the Chicago Bears' No. 1 pick and the latter lofting one downfield shot after another as the gung-ho leader of the Seattle Seahawks.

On Thursday, they'll be on the same field looking to rebound from Week 16 defeats, as the Bears welcome the Seahawks to Soldier Field for the start of Week 17. And their matchup won't just be must-see material for the potential aerial fireworks, but because Seattle is desperate to stay alive in the playoff race.

How can you tune in? Which matchups are most pivotal? And who's primed to walk away with the win? Here's our preview and sports betting prediction:

Bears vs. Seahawks where to watch

Date: Thursday, Dec. 26 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Soldier Field (Chicago)

Stream: Prime Video

Odds: Seahawks -4, O/U 42 (SportsLine consensus)

Keys to the game

Can Caleb Williams start faster? The No. 1 overall draft pick has turned a corner of late, throwing 10 touchdowns to zero interceptions in his last five games, but he and the Bears are often playing catchup, as they did after falling behind 20-0 to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. The Seahawks front, meanwhile, can get after opposing pockets if given time, pressuring quarterbacks 35% of the time.

The No. 1 overall draft pick has turned a corner of late, throwing 10 touchdowns to zero interceptions in his last five games, but he and the Bears are often playing catchup, as they did after falling behind 20-0 to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. The Seahawks front, meanwhile, can get after opposing pockets if given time, pressuring quarterbacks 35% of the time. Will Geno Smith stay aggressive? It's probably a dumb question, because when has he not embraced his inner gunslinger? The Seahawks live and die by his arm. But he may need to be particularly selective when airing it out against the Bears defense, which ranks 10th in the league with 21 total takeaways. His unending penchant for downfield shots cost Seattle late against Minnesota.

It's probably a dumb question, because when has he not embraced his inner gunslinger? The Seahawks live and die by his arm. But he may need to be particularly selective when airing it out against the Bears defense, which ranks 10th in the league with 21 total takeaways. His unending penchant for downfield shots cost Seattle late against Minnesota. Can Zach Charbonnet carry the load again? Kenneth Walker III is banged up again, so it could be on Charbonnet to be the centerpiece of Seattle's ground attack. A few weeks after a 22-carry showcase in which he cleared 130 yards and two scores, he'll be up against a Bears team that ranks among the league's seven worst run defenses. It could be another breakout opportunity.

Prediction

Williams has no doubt improved some areas of his game in recent weeks, adding bits of confidence and composure to his natural athleticism. The Seahawks, for all their physicality under Mike Macdonald, are also not necessarily a suffocating force against the run, and D'Andre Swift has proven explosive when given opportunities in Chicago's backfield. Keenan Allen's recent emergence also bodes well for the Bears' ability to move the football. And yet, Seattle does need this one more, hungry to keep pace with the rival Los Angeles Rams in the NFC West. Throw in the fact Macdonald's front should have chances to overwhelm the Bears' own trenches, and this one leans slightly in favor of the visiting squad.

Pick: Seahawks 23, Bears 20

