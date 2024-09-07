The Chicago Bears will play in front of a sold-out crowd on Sunday afternoon when they host the Tennessee Titans in their season opener. Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, who was the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft, will make his debut for a team that won five of seven games before closing with a loss to Green Bay last season. Tennessee is getting set for its first game under head coach Brian Callahan, who spent the past five years as Cincinnati's offensive coordinator. The Titans were one of the league's worst offensive teams last season, so they are hoping for a positive turnaround under Callahan.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Soldier Field. The Bears are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Bears vs. Titans odds, while the over/under is 44.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Titans vs. Bears picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 181-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 35-21 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

The model has set its sights on Tennessee-Chicago. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NFL betting lines for the game:

Bears vs. Titans spread: Bears -3.5

Bears vs. Titans over/under: 44.5 points

Bears vs. Titans money line: Bears -188, Titans +158

Bears vs. Titans picks: See picks here

Why the Bears can cover

Chicago has a former Heisman Trophy winner under center heading into the season, and Williams is viewed as a generational talent. He has an elite supporting cast around him, as Chicago traded for six-time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen and drafted Rome Odunze with the No. 9 pick. The Bears also have DJ Moore returning from a team that won five of seven games before closing with a loss against Green Bay.

Tight ends Cole Kmet and Gerald Everett are two more targets for Williams, while running backs D'Andre Swift and Khalil Herbert are in the backfield. They are facing a Tennessee defense that allowed the fifth-highest QB rating last year, which led to a 7-9-1 record against the spread. The Bears went 4-2-2 against the spread in eight home games last season. See which team to pick here.

Why the Titans can cover

There is a lot of hype surrounding the Bears heading into the season, which makes this a potential letdown spot with a rookie quarterback. The last 15 rookie quarterbacks drafted with the No. 1 overall pick went a combined 0-14-1 in their first starts, dating back to 2003. Chicago has a 10-24 record in its first two seasons under head coach Matt Eberflus, so the Bears are a difficult team to trust as favorites.

Tennessee is set to improve offensively after hiring Callahan from the Bengals, especially since the Titans showed positive signs last season. Quarterback Will Levis returns, along with wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley, Tyler Boyd and Treylon Burks. The Titans are 4-1 in their last five trips to Chicago. See which team to pick here.

How to make Bears vs. Titans picks

The model has simulated Titans vs. Bears 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Chicago vs. Tennessee on Sunday, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Titans vs. Bears spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the model on a 181-129 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.