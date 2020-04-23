Bills draft picks 2020: NFL Draft order, grades by team, Buffalo's Round 2-3 selections

Keep track of exactly who the Bills are taking where during the 2020 NFL Draft

Barring a trade, the Bills will be sitting out the first day of the NFL Draft after using the 22nd overall pick as part of the package to land receiver Stefon Diggs from the Vikings. We'll be tracking every player they take and every grade they receive for those picks in this space throughout draft weekend.

You can follow along with the draft pick by pick by heading to our draft tracker and checking out our grades in real time, and you'll also be able to watch CBS Sports HQ's live analysis as the draft unfolds throughout the weekend.

Buffalo Bills 2020 draft picks tracker

RoundOverallPlayer SelectedGrade
2 54

3 86

4 128

5 167

6 188*

6 207*

7 239*

* Acquired via trade
^ Compensatory pick

Get live coverage on every pick, plus instant grades and analysis from our NFL experts. Follow our Live 2020 NFL Draft Tracker now!

Buffalo Bills 2020 draft trade notes

  • No. 188 acquired from Browns as part of Wyatt Teller trade
  • No. 207 acquired from Patriots as part of Russell Bodine trade
  • No. 239 acquired from Vikings as part of Stefon Diggs trade

Get Live Coverage of Every Pick

DRAFT TRACKER
Our Latest Stories
Follow Every Pick Live
NFL Draft Tracker
VIEW