When it comes to the playoffs, the Buffalo Bills have been one of the most dominant home teams in NFL history -- and it's something that oddsmakers have certainly taken notice of.

Since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970, the Bills have played a total of 18 home playoff games and have been favored in EVERY single one. However, that streak could be coming to an end this week when they host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in the divisional round.

When the early odds for the game were released on Jan. 12, the Bills opened as one-point home favorites, but over the past 48 hours, money has been pouring in on the Ravens, and now, the odds have flipped with Baltimore being favored by 1-point.

The odds could fluctuate throughout the week, but if the Ravens close as the favorite, it would mark the first time since the merger that the Bills have gone into a home playoff game has an underdog.

In their previous 18 games, there have only been three times where they weren't favored by at least three points, and one of those games actually came against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.

1992 Wild Card: Bills 41-38 over Oiler (Bills, -2)

Bills 41-38 over Oiler (Bills, -2) 2020 Divisional : Bills 17-3 over Ravens (Bills, -2.5)

Bills 17-3 over Ravens (Bills, -2.5) 2023 Divisional: Chiefs 27-24 over Bills (Bills, -2.5)

The game against the Oilers was arguably the wildest win in franchise history: Buffalo came back from a 35-3 deficit to beat Houston in overtime.

Overall, the Bills have gone 15-3 straight-up in their 18 home playoff games since 1970 and 11-7 against the spread, according to Pro Football Reference. However, they haven't been as dominant in recent years, going just 3-2 straight-up and 2-3 ATS in their past five home playoff games.

If the Bills do close as an underdog, that's definitely not good news for them because they've historically struggled in the playoffs as an underdog.

Since 1970, there have been 17 playoff games where the Bills have been an underdog and they've gone 2-15 straight-up and 3-13-1 against the spread. They haven't won a playoff game as an underdog since the 1992 season when they beat the Steelers, 24-3, in the divisional round in a game where Pittsburgh was favored by two points. Since then, the Bills have lost nine straight as a postseason underdog, including two Super Bowls.

The Bills and Ravens will be kicking off on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET in a game that will be televised by CBS. The winner will advance to the AFC Championship game to face either the Kansas City Chiefs or Houston Texans.