After interviewing for multiple head coaching positions, Brian Flores has agreed to a new contract with the Minnesota Vikings. Flores was on an expiring contract after serving as Minnesota's defensive coordinator for the past three seasons and recently interviewed with the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers for their head jobs. If he's not hired to lead one of those teams, Flores will return to the Vikings.

"Brian has a unique ability to connect with players, understand their skill sets, and put them in positions to maximize their impact on the field," Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said. "The identity of our defense is a reflection of his leadership and preparation. On a personal level, I've really valued the relationship we've built over the last three years, and that shared trust, alignment and high standard will continue to be critical to our success."

Flores, 44, spent 15 seasons on Bill Belichick's staff with the New England Patriots. He won four Super Bowls with the Patriots, including one as the team's de facto defensive coordinator. Flores was credited with helping the Patriots hold the Rams to just three points in Super Bowl LIII.

Flores parlayed his success in New England into his first head coaching opportunity with the Miami Dolphins, who hired him ahead of the 2019 season.

After losing his first seven games in Miami, Flores guided the Dolphins to five wins in their final nine games. He was fired two years later despite leading the Dolphins to back-to-back winning seasons. Shortly after his firing, Flores sued the NFL, the Dolphins, New York Giants and Denver Broncos alleging racial discrimination. He then spent one season with the Pittsburgh Steelers as linebackers coach before becoming the Vikings' defensive coordinator.

Flores was added to O'Connell's staff in Minnesota ahead of the 2023 season. In 2024, his defense finished fifth in the NFL in points allowed as the Vikings went 14-3 during the regular season. The Vikings allowed the seventh-fewest points in the league in 2025.