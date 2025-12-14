Two of the NFL's very best meet in the Mile High City on Sunday as the Packers (9-3-1) visit the Broncos (11-2).

Denver has a massive home opportunity, not just to earn a statement win, but to officially clinch a playoff berth. There are a variety of ways the hosts can clinch, but the most straightforward is the one they can control: Win, and you're in. And they sure have been doing a lot of winning: Sean Payton's bunch has won 10 straight after a 1-2 start to the season, tied with the Patriots for the longest active streak in the NFL.

Denver's defense is arguably the game's best. It allows the fewest yards per play (4.5) and yards per carry (3.7) in the NFL this season. The Broncos have been able to lean on that side of the ball when Bo Nix and the offense has been a bit up-and-down, but Nix certainly has had plenty of shining moments, too. Nix's six game-winning drives are most in the NFL, and his nine fourth-quarter touchdowns (seven passing, two rushing) are second-most.

The Packers know a thing or two about winning, too, and Jordan Love is putting up a masterful season -- one that might even have him on the fringes of the MVP discussion. Love has thrown 22 passes to just four interceptions, which is the third-best rate in the league, and 18 of those touchdowns have come against man coverage. The Broncos play one of the highest rates of man coverage in the NFL, so that matchup in particular will be one to watch.

Also worth watching? Micah Parsons. His 12.5 sacks this season are tied, fittingly, with Denver's Nik Bonitto for third in the NFL.

In every aspect, this game is an enticing one, so be sure you know how to watch and follow along below!

Where to watch Packers vs. Broncos live