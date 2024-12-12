The Denver Broncos have returned to relevance under Sean Payton in 2024, and now they've rewarded one of the top offensive linemen protecting rookie quarterback Bo Nix, on Thursday agreeing to a four-year contract extension with left tackle Garett Bolles, as the All-Pro blocker announced via social media.

Bolles, 32, was set to become a free agent following the 2024 season, playing out the last year of a four-year, $68 million extension he signed back in 2020. Now, the former first-round draft pick will be tied to Denver through the 2028 campaign, inking his new deal just as the Broncos make a playoff push.

"I'm not leaving," Bolles posted Thursday on X. "The show goes on!"

The eighth-year veteran has registered the fourth-best pass-blocking grade of all tackles this season, per PFF, helping pave the way for Nix's Offensive Rookie of the Year candidacy under center. He's also been a model of durability up front, starting all 13 of the Broncos' games a year after taking 100% of the club's offensive snaps. He's up to 112 career starts as Denver's left tackle.

He and the Broncos (8-5) will return to the field Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.