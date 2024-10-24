There haven't been many teams that have been able to stop Derrick Henry this season. The Cleveland Browns are the next team that will try to tackle -- pun intended -- the challenge of being able to stop the two-time rushing champion.

Browns safety Grant Delpit has an idea, one that certainly garnered a few laughs.

"He's big. Pretty big. We're just gonna but Dawand out there as a scout team running back," Delpit joked. "Let him give us a good look."

Delpit meant Browns offensive lineman Dawand Jones, who is listed at 6-foot-8 and 374 pounds. The offensive tackle has started five of the seven games this season and 14 of 18 career games. Jones is by far the largest player on the Browns, which is the basis of Delpit's joke.

Henry has certainly been a force for the Ravens this season. He's on pace for an NFL-record 2,120 rushing yards this season, with 873 rushing yards on 6.5 yards per attempt. Henry is the first player to hit both of those marks through seven games since Jim Brown in 1963.

Because of Henry, Baltimore is the first team in NFL history to average 250 passing yards per game and 200 rushing yards per game in a seven-game span and are outrushing teams by 997 yards this season -- the best through seven games since the 1934 Bears.

Henry leads the NFL in rushing yards (873), rushing touchdowns (8), yards per carry (6.5), rushing yards per game (124.7), yards from scrimmage (935), and scrimmage touchdowns. There doesn't appear to be a plan to slow Henry down any time soon.

Perhaps the Browns may have found one.