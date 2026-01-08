Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles told the Tampa Bay Times that he would return for his fifth season, but changes were coming to his staff. Those changes began Thursday, when the Bucs fired offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard, per CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones. The Buccaneers also parted ways with quarterbacks coach Thad Lews, per ESPN. He had been Baker Mayfield's quarterbacks coach since arriving in Tampa.

Grizzard just wrapped up his first year as offensive coordinator, and replaced Liam Coen after he accepted the Jacksonville Jaguars job. Previously, Grizzard served as Tampa Bay's pass game coordinator for one year after coming over from the Miami Dolphins.

Tampa Bay also loses Tom Moore, who decided to retire after 62 years as an NFL coach. Moore, 87, joined the Buccaneers' coaching staff in 2019 as an offensive consultant. He won four Super Bowls during his career that included one as the Colts' offensive coordinator following Indianapolis' win over the Bears in Super Bowl XLI.

This season, the Buccaneers offense finished ranked No. 21 in the NFL, averaging 320.4 total yards per game, and tied for 17th in points per game (22.4). The Bucs began the season 6-2, but dropped seven of their final nine games en route to an 8-9 finish. This year marks the first time the Bucs missed the postseason since 2019.

The Buccaneers now launch their fourth offensive coordinator search in as many years. Byron Leftwich served in the role from 2019-22, followed by Dave Canales in 2023, Coen in 2024 and then Grizzard.

Furthermore, Mayfield will experience more turnover at offensive coordinator. It's something he's become all too familiar with since being selected No. 1 overall by the Cleveland Browns in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Baker Mayfield's offensive coordinators

Year Offensive coordinator 2018 Todd Haley and Freddie Kitchens 2019 Todd Monken 2020 Alex Van Pelt 2021 Alex Van Pelt 2022 Ben McAdoo, Liam Coen 2023 Dave Canales 2024 Liam Coen 2024 Josh Grizzard 2026 ???

Los Angeles Rams passing game specialist Nathan Scheelhaase, Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken and Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson are some names to watch for the position, NFL Media reports.

As the Buccaneers flailed down the stretch, it became clear they regressed on both sides of the ball. That includes the play of Mayfield. The two-time Pro Bowler appeared to be a legitimate MVP candidate through the first six weeks of the season, before the offense began to go awry. Now, Tampa Bay is searching for someone who can get the most out of the star signal-caller.