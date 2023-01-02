The Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched the NFC South for the second year in a row in Week 17, and nothing that happens in Week 18 will affect their position in the playoffs. With that being the case, should the Buccaneers rest their starters this week against the Atlanta Falcons, or play them?

Tom Brady made it known after the win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday that he wants to suit up and play in Week 18. His head coach Todd Bowles apparently agrees, as he told reporters Monday that the Bucs plan on playing their starters.

"We can get better at a lot of things, so right now I plan on playing them," Bowles said, via the Tampa Bay Times. "We'll see as the week goes forward, but we can get better at a lot of things that we need to work on, and we don't need to take our foot off the gas."

It could be smart for the Bucs to play their first-stringers in Week 18, as they had their best offensive showing in the win over the Panthers on Sunday. Brady completed 34-of-45 passes for 432 yards and three touchdowns -- all three of which went to Mike Evans. The star wideout caught 10 passes for 207 yards and the three scores, while Chris Godwin also impressed with 120 receiving yards on nine catches.

That was the kind of performance you want to have right before the playoffs, and the Buccaneers have a chance to build on that momentum against a subpar Falcons team this Sunday. Bowles did not guarantee his starters will play in Week 18, but it appears he's leaning that way.