Buccaneers prediction: Final record, playoff odds from our computers, experts, Vegas

The Buccaneers have been a perennial playoff sleeper for what seems like an eternity, but there's plenty to like after adding DeSean Jackson and O.J. Howard to the mix.

Will Jameis Winston's development bring this team back to the playoffs for the first time since 2007? Let's break it down.

Subscribe to the Pick Six Podcast on iTunes to listen to CBS Sports NFL writers Pete Prisco and Will Brinson, NFL Insider Jason La Canfora and host Nick Kostos break down the latest news and action all season.

SportsLine

Projected wins In playoffs Win division Conference Super Bowl 7.7 26.2% 14.3% 1.7% 0.6%

SportsLine isn't on board with making the Bucs a sleeper playoff team in the NFC South, pegging them as right around 8-8 and a long shot to overtake the Panthers (8.8 projected wins) and Falcons (9.8).

Vegas

Win total Playoffs Division Conference Super Bowl 8 (O -135) +190 3/1 20/1 40/1

All odds via Westgate.

Bettors are more optimistic on the Bucs than our projections, leaning Over on eight wins with the opportunity to push if the Bucs finish .500. Tampa Bay doesn't offer any value on any of their playoff bets when compared to the projections above.

Experts

Ryan Wilson defends his 10-6 prediction: