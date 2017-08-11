Buccaneers prediction: Final record, playoff odds from our computers, experts, Vegas
Will the Bucs progress in 2017? There's disagreement between SportsLine and our experts
The Buccaneers have been a perennial playoff sleeper for what seems like an eternity, but there's plenty to like after adding DeSean Jackson and O.J. Howard to the mix.
Will Jameis Winston's development bring this team back to the playoffs for the first time since 2007? Let's break it down.
Subscribe to the Pick Six Podcast on iTunes to listen to CBS Sports NFL writers Pete Prisco and Will Brinson, NFL Insider Jason La Canfora and host Nick Kostos break down the latest news and action all season.
SportsLine
|Projected wins
|In playoffs
|Win division
|Conference
|Super Bowl
|7.7
|26.2%
|14.3%
|1.7%
|0.6%
SportsLine isn't on board with making the Bucs a sleeper playoff team in the NFC South, pegging them as right around 8-8 and a long shot to overtake the Panthers (8.8 projected wins) and Falcons (9.8).
Vegas
|Win total
|Playoffs
|Division
|Conference
|Super Bowl
|8 (O -135)
|+190
|3/1
|20/1
|40/1
All odds via Westgate.
Bettors are more optimistic on the Bucs than our projections, leaning Over on eight wins with the opportunity to push if the Bucs finish .500. Tampa Bay doesn't offer any value on any of their playoff bets when compared to the projections above.
Experts
Ryan Wilson defends his 10-6 prediction:
The Buccaneers took huge strides in 2016, going 9-7 in coach Dirk Koetter's first year in Tampa Bay. A lot of it had to do with the maturation of second-year franchise quarterback Jameis Winston, who will only improve with the addition of DeSean Jackson, O.J. Howard and Chris Godwin. The defense also improved from a bottom-third unit to better than average a season ago, and they can be a top-10 group in '17.
-
SEA record: SportsLine, Vegas, experts
According to SportsLine's projections, the Seahawks could be in for a magical season
-
Ezekiel Elliott suspended for 6 games
Elliott was under investigation for alleged domestic violence for over a year
-
SF record: SportsLine, Vegas, experts
After winning just two games last year, signs are pointing to a much better 2017 in San Fr...
-
PIT record: SportsLine, Vegas, experts
Is there any reason to doubt the Steelers as a championship contender in 2017?
-
PHI record: SportsLine, Vegas, experts
Can Carson Wentz lead the Eagles to the playoffs in his second season? One expert says abs...
-
OAK record: SportsLine, Vegas, experts
While expecting another 12-4 season is a little much, most of our experts see a return to the...
Add a Comment