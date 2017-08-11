Buccaneers prediction: Final record, playoff odds from our computers, experts, Vegas

Will the Bucs progress in 2017? There's disagreement between SportsLine and our experts

The Buccaneers have been a perennial playoff sleeper for what seems like an eternity, but there's plenty to like after adding DeSean Jackson and O.J. Howard to the mix.

Will Jameis Winston's development bring this team back to the playoffs for the first time since 2007? Let's break it down.

SportsLine

Projected wins In playoffs Win division Conference Super Bowl
7.726.2% 14.3% 1.7% 0.6%

SportsLine isn't on board with making the Bucs a sleeper playoff team in the NFC South, pegging them as right around 8-8 and a long shot to overtake the Panthers (8.8 projected wins) and Falcons (9.8).

Vegas

Win totalPlayoffsDivisionConferenceSuper Bowl
8 (O -135)+1903/120/140/1

All odds via Westgate.

Bettors are more optimistic on the Bucs than our projections, leaning Over on eight wins with the opportunity to push if the Bucs finish .500. Tampa Bay doesn't offer any value on any of their playoff bets when compared to the projections above.

Experts


Pete Prisco
Will Brinson
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Jared Dubin
Sean Wagner-McGough
2017 Record 9-79-710-69-79-710-6
Playoffs? YesYesYes YesNoNo

Ryan Wilson defends his 10-6 prediction:

The Buccaneers took huge strides in 2016, going 9-7 in coach Dirk Koetter's first year in Tampa Bay. A lot of it had to do with the maturation of second-year franchise quarterback Jameis Winston, who will only improve with the addition of DeSean Jackson, O.J. Howard and Chris Godwin. The defense also improved from a bottom-third unit to better than average a season ago, and they can be a top-10 group in '17.  

