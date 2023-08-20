The jury is still out on who'll be starting under center for the Buccaneers when they visit the Vikings in Week 1 to kick off the regular season. Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask are still duking it out to see who'll eventually sit on the throne left absent by Tom Brady, who retired earlier this offseason. And it doesn't seem like Tampa Bay is particularly close to determining who'll eventually be QB1.

"We don't have a timetable on it," head coach Todd Bowles said Sunday when asked about naming a starting quarterback, via the official team website. "We'll name it when we name it. We feel comfortable with where we're at, so we'll go from there."

Mayfield started in Tampa Bay's preseason opener against the Steelers. He played the first four series of that matchup, which included a 59-yard touchdown drive. The former No. 1 overall pick was an efficient 8-of-9 passing for 63 yards and a touchdown. Trask then followed up Mayfield in that game and completed six of his 10 throws for 99 yards and an interception. During Saturday's exhibition against the Jets, Trask started and played a large portion of the game due to John Wolford suffering an injury. The former second-rounder went 20-for-28 passing with 218 yards and a touchdown.

"Poise in the pocket," Bowles said of Trask's showing against New York. "A lot more athleticism – he used his legs when he had to and he was very successful at that. He threw the ball where he was supposed to throw it – he threw some pinpoint passes. He'd like to have a few plays back but overall, I saw a lot of poise and a lot of growth. I thought he did well."

Bowles indicated that both Mayfield and Trask will play in the preseason finale against Baltimore, which could be the final audition for each of them in this position battle.

"Just continuing to master the offense – that's really all it is – mastering the offense," Bowls said regarding what they could gain by playing in the final exhibition. "It's new for everybody. Everybody is getting a good feel for what they can do right now – running the offense and driving the car."

While Bowles still has time to make his decision at quarterback, it may be wise for him to name one sooner rather than later so whoever wins the job can take over the lion's share of the reps and be as prepared as possible leading into Week 1.