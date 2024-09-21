The Denver Broncos will face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Bay is 2-0 overall and they finished last season 9-8, while Denver is 0-2 overall and they finished last season 8-9. Tampa Bay is 2-0 against the spread, while Denver is 1-1 ATS.

Tampa Bay is favored by 6 points in the latest Buccaneers vs. Broncos odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 41 points.

Buccaneers vs. Broncos spread: Buccaneers -6

Buccaneers vs. Broncos over/under: 41 points

Buccaneers vs. Broncos money line: Buccaneers -281, Broncos +228

What you need to know about the Broncos

The Broncos are trying to avoid an 0-3 hole to start the season and they'll need a far better offensive effort after losing 13-6 to the Steelers last week. Rookie quarterback Bo Nix threw for 246 yards, but also was intercepted twice. Denver couldn't get anything going on the ground as Nix was the leading rusher with 25 yards. Starting running back Javonte Williams averaged only 1.5 yards per carry.

Denver will be without offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey (MCL) for at least the next four games after he was placed on injured reserve this week. Linebacker Baron Browning (foot) and safety JL Skinner (safety) have been ruled out.

What you need to know about the Buccaneers

Meanwhile, the Bucs upset the Lions with a 20-16 win in Week 2. The victory made it back-to-back wins and covers for Tampa Bay, who were 7.5-point road underdogs at Detroit. Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Buccaneers to victory, but perhaps none more so than Chris Godwin, who picked up 117 receiving yards and a touchdown.

The Bucs are listing defensive tackle William Gholston (knee) and defensive back Josh Hayes (ankle) as questionable. Offensive tackle Luke Goedeke (concussion) and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (foot) are out, while defensive tackle Vita Vea (knee) and receiver Kameron Johnson (ankle) are listed as doubtful.

