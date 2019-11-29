Buccaneers vs. Jaguars odds: 2019 NFL picks, Week 13 predictions from advanced computer model

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field. Jacksonville is 4-7 overall and 2-3 at home, while Tampa Bay is 4-7 overall and 3-3 on the road. The Jaguars have lost three in a row and two straight with Nick Foles under center. The Buccaneers, meanwhile, have won two of their past three, scoring 30 or more points in both wins. Tampa Bay is favored by 1.5-points in the latest Jaguars vs. Buccaneers odds, while the Over-Under is set at 47.5. Before entering any Buccaneers vs. Jaguars picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The Jaguars ended up on the wrong side of a painful 42-20 walloping at Tennessee's hands last week. Jacksonville was blown out despite a quality game from running back Leonard Fournette, who rushed for 97 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries. The Jaguars gave up 219 rushing yards as the Titans outgained them 471-369.

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay was able to score a solid win over Atlanta last week, winning 35-22. The Buccaneers can attribute much of their success to wide receiver Chris Godwin, who caught seven passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns. Jameis Winston's 71-yard touchdown pass to Godwin in the first quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the afternoon. Winston has thrown for 300-plus yards in a franchise record six consecutive games. He also leads the NFL with 20 interceptions.

Jacksonville is coming into Sunday's matchup with the second most rushing touchdowns allowed in the NFL, having given up 15 on the season. The Buccaneers rank second in the league when it comes to rushing yards allowed per game, allowing only 78.7 on average.

