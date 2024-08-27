While humanity as a society is as connected as it has ever been in terms of methods one can use to communicate with someone, we as people have never been closer.

However, sometimes it can feel like there is less and less monoculture -- shared experiences among people -- with so many different media and entertainment options these days. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb signing a four-year, $136 million contract extension with $100 million guaranteed to remain with Dallas brought together the massive complex that is The Star in Frisco, Texas, the Cowboys' headquarters. Cheering and loud clapping was reportedly audible for at least 15 minutes throughout the building.

"The reaction was great," Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said Monday on a conference call. "Everybody in the office was fired up. ... I think number one it was just great to get the contract in place and obviously have him back. So, the schedule that we have for the week really frankly kind of fits into a ramp-up mode. I don't feel like we have to do a whole lot of adjustment, but obviously we're going to have a plan. We all recognize that and that's something that when I have a chance to sit down and talk with CeeDee, we'll go through [it]."

The Cowboys will have two evening practices open to the public at The Ford Center, their indoor practice stadium, on Tuesday and Wednesday before resuming a more normal, in-season-like schedule with an early afternoon practice on Thursday. McCarthy will use this week to get Lamb back in football shape after he spent the entire offseason training away from the rest of the team.

"I think the practice on Tuesday is an hour. Wednesday is a little longer and then Thursday is padded work," McCarthy said. "I do like the undulation in the work capacity. We'll definitely go that way. I think it is kind of built in and then come back off for the weekend and have the a live [contact] practice Monday and then you go on a nice progression. We do have to be smart with him and and that's our plan."

However, McCarthy isn't worried about the shape the 2023 first-team All-Pro will be in when he returns to the team facility.

"These athletes train at an unbelievable rate and discipline," McCarthy said. "CeeDee, in particular, he loves to run. This guy, you have to cut him down at practice because he'll just keep going. I'm actually more focused on not doing too much with him. The overall conditioning I don't think is going to be a concern. It's really just more of the connection, the little things, the details. [He] just has to get back to running the routes and getting into the seven-on-sevens and the team periods. He needs body on body contested catches, have his contact balance tested. You really only get that playing football."

Lamb's 2023 production of 135 catches and 1,749 receiving yards (both of which are Cowboys' single-season records that used to belong to Hall of Famer Michael Irvin) and 12 receiving touchdowns weren't totals McCarthy was willing to promise in 2023, opting to indicate they'll get Lamb the football within the proper context of the offense.

"Last year's numbers are, that's a high bar, no question," McCarthy said. "I think the biggest thing you know he's capable of [it]. We want to win every week, and we want to be in a position at the end of this regular season where everybody is playing their best football. So as long as that lines up with big numbers, I think we'll all be happy."

However, he made sure to be clear that Lamb's status atop the depth chart remains the same despite his absence of multiple months. Behind him will be Brandin Cooks as the No. 2 with the youthful bunch of Jalen Tolbert, KaVontae Turpin and Jalen Brooks rounding out the receiver room. Plus, Pro Bowl tight end Jake Ferguson will continue to command more targets as he develops, which is necessary because the passing game will be leaned upon even harder, most likely, with the team's thin running back room.

"CeeDee's role will not change," McCarthy said. "He was our premiere receiver last year. Our approach with him will be similar. I don't see that changing. ... He stayed on top of that [offensive tweaks and adjustments in the offseason] through iPads and things," McCarthy said. "It'll be great to get him out there and work."

The head coach stayed in touch with his star pupil through texts and phone calls, but one thing he didn't do was "slide into the DMs." That's something McCarthy, age 60, hopes to never learn how to do in life.

"I'm laughing. I'm embarrassed to tell you, I don't even know how a DM works," McCarthy said. "I've never DM'd anybody in my life. I hope I make it through in that realm [not DMing anyone]. I had a great conversation with CeeDee, just really a lot of it was [saying] 'We love you. Can't wait till you get back. And it's business.' That was really the root of the conversation."

With Lamb as a foundational element of his offense and Dallas entering its second season with McCarthy calling the offensive plays, he may utilize his wide receiver at different rates at different snap alignments going forward. The 25-year-old totaled career-highs as a rusher in 2023 as well with 14 carries for 113 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. Lamb's versatility, in the context of McCarthy's coaching career, is reminiscent of one player he has coached: former Green Bay Packers Pro Bowl, do-it-all receiver Randall Cobb. Lamb has been utilized more and more in the slot as an inside receiver the last two seasons.

"High value," McCarthy said when asked of Lamb's versatility and what value that has to him as the offensive play-caller. "We've always preached the opportunity to have receivers that can play all three spots, the X, Z and the F, but CeeDee and Randall [Cobb] are really the only two that I've ever been able to put in the backfield. I think it gives you a complete weapon because when you can line them up in any spot clear across the board in the perimeter, it definitely gives you flexibility for targeting from the defense."

CeeDee Lamb career offensive snap alignment



2020 2021 2022 2023 Wide 8.4% 62.6% 46.4% 45.5% Slot 91.2% 36% 52.7% 53.2% Inline 0.1% 0% 0.3% 0.3% Backfield 0.3% 1.4% 0.6% 1%

*Data according to Pro Football Focus

Lamb's impact on the football field is something that is easily quantified with statistics. His presence and the locker room and how it lifts his teammates, that's priceless in the eyes of those in the Cowboys organization. That's why Lamb's return coming with just under two weeks before their Week 1 contest at the Cleveland Browns and preseason football out of the way is the perfect time for their top target to come home and reacclimate with the team.

"I think with CeeDee, you know what he brings to the table from his production, but when that big smile walks in the locker room, everybody is going to be fired up," McCarthy said. "He brings that kind of juice, he brings that type of energy to our locker room."