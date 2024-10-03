The Kansas City Chiefs have seen the injury bug take a substantial bite out of their offense through the first month of the season. The latest comes within the wide receiver room where Rashee Rice is feared to have suffered a season-ending injury and has already been placed on injured reserve. Coach Andy Reid noted Thursday that the team is waiting for the swelling to come down in Rice's knee before he undergoes further testing next week. That said, there is a serious question as to whether or not Rice will be able to play again in 2024.

To make matters worse, the injury came as friendly fire as Patrick Mahomes was the one who had a direct hit to Rice's knee during the team's Week 4 matchup against the Chargers. On the second drive of the game, Mahomes threw an interception, and as the Chiefs tried to chase down corner Kristian Fulton, the quarterback dove into Rice's knee.

"I didn't notice it in the moment, I was more worried about trying to get the ball," Mahomes told reporters Thursday of the play. "Obviously, was just trying to make a play, and it happens whenever you're trying to make tackles."

He added: "I mean, when I saw the replay, I felt like shit that I hit Rashee. ... I mean, I wasn't worried about myself. I was worried about, hopefully, his injury and hopefully it wasn't as bad as it looked because I was the one that hit him."

Rashee Rice KC • WR • #4 TAR 29 REC 24 REC YDs 288 REC TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

Rice had blossomed into a key outlet for Mahomes in the passing game. Currently, he still leads the team in targets (29), receptions (24), and receiving yards (288). Rice's two receiving touchdowns are also tied for the team lead alongside fellow wideout Xavier Worthy.

Regardless of what is long-term status is, Rice is slated to be out in Week 5 where the Chiefs are set to play host to the New Orlean Saints on "Monday Night Football."