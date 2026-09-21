The Indianapolis Colts will be without their most important wide receiver for the remainder of Sunday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Alec Pierce left the game late in the first quarter with a heel injury which he appeared to sustain while making a break on a route downfield. The Colts officially ruled him out.

Pierce ran downfield and cut right toward the sideline, and he lost his footing while changing directions. He stood back up, continued his route and pulled up in obvious pain. Chiefs cornerback Nohl Williams was in coverage but did not appear to make meaningful contact with Pierce when the injury occurred.

The Colts' entire medical staff surrounded Pierce on the sideline and helped him into the medical tent. He was unable to put any weight on his left leg as he entered the tent. After nearly 10 minutes of examination, the staff carted Pierce into the locker room to conduct X-rays.

The injury is particularly concerning given Pierce's recent history. He underwent surgery on his left ankle in the offseason, and the recovery process made him unavailable for most team activities until practice leading up to Week 1. He was a limited participant in practice at the start of the season and is only now approaching full speed.

Pierce secured one catch for 11 yards on his lone target in the first quarter. In his absence, Josh Downs figures to be elevated to the No. 1 role while late-offseason addition Keenan Allen could also see an uptick in targets. Tight end Tyler Warren was active early and scored the game's first touchdown, so he also projects as a larger part of Indianapolis' game plan with Pierce unavailable.

Pierce is among the NFL's most lethal big-play threats. He led the league each of the last two years in yards per reception, and he caught four passes for 61 yards in Week 1.