Colts predictions: Final record, playoff odds from our computers, experts, Vegas

Andrew Luck is on the PUP list and there's concern he won't be ready to start the season. Could his absence derail another season in Indy, where the Colts haven't been back to the playoffs since the infamous Deflategate game?

Here's what our projections say.

SportsLine

Projected wins In playoffs Win division Conference Super Bowl 7.7 31.0% 24.2% 1.3% 0.5%

SportsLine projects the Colts to finish around 8-8 if they can get a full season out of Andrew Luck, but this team (like many others) could fall apart quickly without its quarterback. There's isn't really a standout AFC South team, so a healthy season from Luck could give them a great shot at beating playoff expectations.

Vegas

Win total Playoffs Division Conference Super Bowl 8.5 (U -150) 2/1 +325 25/1 50/1

All odds via Westgate.

Bettors are shying away from the Colts Over with the uncertainty surrounding Luck, and if any positive news comes out about the quarterback's timetable, early movers on the Over will reap the potential benefits.

Experts

Jared Dubin defends his 8-8 prediction: