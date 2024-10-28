The Indianapolis Colts are "evaluating everything," including their quarterback situation, after losing 23-20 in a divisional matchup against the Houston Texans. When asked if quarterback Anthony Richardson will start on Sunday night against the Minnesota Vikings, head coach Shane Steichen would not give a definite answer.

"We're evaluating everything," the head coach said.

The team also has Joe Flacco and Sam Ehlinger in their quarterback room.

This comment comes one day after Richardson took himself out of their Week 8 game for a play due to fatigue, a move many have criticized.

Richardson tapped his helmet and took a knee on the sideline on a third-and-goal at the Texans 23-yard line after taking a sack, and it wasn't due to injury.

When asked why he took off the one play, leaving Flacco to run the offense, Richardson was very honest.

"Tired, I ain't gonna lie," Richardson said after the game, via The Athletic. "That was a lot of running right there that I did, and I didn't think I was gonna be able to go that next play. So, I just told (HC Shane Steichen) I needed a break right there."

His head coach came to his defense, saying the team was planning to run the ball on the third-and-goal regardless of who was in at quarterback. The attempt didn't get them in the end zone and they kicked a field goal instead, making it 20-13. With the game ending so close, a touchdown there could've made the difference between a win and a loss.

Richardson finished the game going 10 of 32 for 175 yards, one touchdown and one interception, a 45.3 rating. He also had 45 rushing yards.

The second-year QB is 3-3 in games started this season, with a 44.4 completion percentage, 958 yards, four touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has 136 yards rushing and one rushing touchdown so far this year.

He's played just 10 games in his career, after injuries plagued his rookie season. Last year he went 2-2 in starts with 577 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He also had 136 rushing yards with four touchdowns on the ground.

Flacco started two games for the Colts last season, his first in Indy, going 1-1 in those matchups. In four games played in 2023, the veteran had 716 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception.